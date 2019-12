Celebrate 62 Years of The Music Man on Broadway

Take a look at the original Broadway production and two Broadway revivals.

Before Hugh Jackman charms audiences in The Music Man next fall, look back at the original Broadway production of the Meredith Willson musical. Starring Robert Preston and Barbara Cook,the show opened December 19, 1957, at the Majestic Theatre. Meredith Willson wrote the book, lyrics, and score from a story he and Franklin Lacey devised. The production played a total of 1,375 performances before closing in April in 1961.

The Music Man had its first revival in 1980 starring Dick Van Dyke and Meg Bussert, and received its second Broadway revival in 2000 starring Craig Bierko and Rebecca Luker.

A third revival, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster, will; begin performances at the Winter Garden Theatre September 9, 2020.