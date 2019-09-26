Celebrate 62 Years of West Side Story on Broadway With Rare Photos

Celebrate 62 Years of West Side Story on Broadway With Rare Photos
By Playbill Staff
Sep 26, 2019
 
The Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents musical—directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins—opened September 26, 1957.
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Rehearsal_1957_Chita Rivera, Jerome Robbins, Larry Kert and Carol Lawrence_HR.jpg
Chita Rivera, Jerome Robbins, Larry Kert, and Carol Lawrence Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

West Side Story opened at the Winter Garden Theatre September 26, 1957. The Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents musical is based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, but has New York teenage gangs pitted against each other instead of Verona's dueling families. It included such classic songs as "I Feel Pretty" and "Somewhere." The show was choreographed and staged by Jerome Robbins and Peter Gennaro, the former of whom came up with the show's original 1949 concept: "East Side Story." The piece evolved, with new music, a new location, and a new ethnicity, to become what it was on opening night. Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence, and Chita Rivera starred. A film version starring Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, and George Chakiris (who was a member of the original London cast) was released in 1961.

Follow the production through rehearsals to backstage to the final production below:

Celebrate 62 Years of West Side Story With a Look Back at the Original Production From Rehearsals to Backstage to Showtime

41 PHOTOS

41 PHOTOS
West_Side_Story_Original_Documents_HR
West Side Story Collage ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Original_Documents_HR
West Side Story original story plan ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Rehearsal_1957_ Fight scene2_HR.jpg
Cast in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Rehearsal_1957_ Larry Kert, Chita Rivera_HR.jpg
Ken LeRoy and Chita Rivera in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Rehearsal_1957_ Jerome Robbins_HR.jpg
Jerome Robbins in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Rehearsal_1957_ Fight scene_HR.jpg
Cast rehearsing the fight scene Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Rehearsal_1957_Carol Lawrence, Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein _HR.jpg
Carol Lawrence, Stephen Sondheim, and Leonard Bernstein in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Rehearsal_1957_Chita Rivera _HR.jpg
Chita Rivera and cast in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Rehearsal_1957_Chita Rivera and Larry Kert_HR.jpg
Chita Rivera and Peter Gennaro in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Broadway_Rehearsal_1957_Chita Rivera copy 2_HR.jpg
Chita Rivera and cast in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
