Celebrate 64 Years of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge With a Look Back at Ivo van Hove's 2015 Broadway Revival

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Celebrate 64 Years of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge With a Look Back at Ivo van Hove's 2015 Broadway Revival
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 29, 2019
 
Mark Strong starred in van Hove's production of the Miller play, which originally premiered on Broadway September 29, 1955.
Mark Strong and company in <i>A View From the Bridge</i>
Mark Strong and company in A View From the Bridge Jan Versweyveld

September 29 marks the 64th anniversary of the opening of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, which arrived on Broadway in 1955. Upon its first production, the play came in the form of a one-act drama performed in verse; its poor performance led Miller to revise the play into the traditional two-act structure in maintains to this day. Like much of Miller's canon, the play has endured through numerous revivals both on Broadway and off; however, few were as radical as Belgian director Ivo van Hove's 2015 Broadway production.

Van Hove premiered his version of A View From the Bridge in 2014, bearing his trademark stripped-down style. After a run at London's Old Vic Theatre, the Olivier-winning production transferred to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in 2015, bringing with it original cast members Mark Strong (as Eddie Carbone), Nicola Walker (as Eddie’s wife Beatrice), Phoebe Fox (as his niece Catherine), Michael Zegen (Marco), Russell Tovey (Rodolpho), Richard Hansell (Louis) and Michael Gould (Alfieri). The production won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, with van Hove taking home an additional Tony for his direction.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Ivo van Hove's 2015 Broadway Revival of A View From the Bridge

Production Photos: Ivo van Hove's 2015 Broadway Revival of A View From the Bridge

6 PHOTOS
Phoebe Fox, Mark Strong and Nicola Walker in <i>A View from the Bridge</i>
Phoebe Fox, Mark Strong and Nicola Walker in A View from the Bridge Jan Versweyveld
Phoebe Fox and Nicola Walker
Phoebe Fox and Nicola Walker Jan Versweyveld
Phoebe Fox, Russell Tovey, Mark Strong, Nicola Walker and Michael Gould in <i>A View from the Bridge</i>
Phoebe Fox, Russell Tovey, Mark Strong, Nicola Walker and Michael Gould in A View from the Bridge Jan Versweyveld
Mark Strong
Mark Strong Jan Versweyveld
Russell Tovey, Mark Strong and Phoebe Fox
Russell Tovey, Mark Strong and Phoebe Fox Jan Versweyveld
Mark Strong and cast in <i>A View from the Bridge</i>
Mark Strong and cast in A View from the Bridge Jan Versweyveld
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!