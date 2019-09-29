Celebrate 64 Years of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge With a Look Back at Ivo van Hove's 2015 Broadway Revival

Mark Strong starred in van Hove's production of the Miller play, which originally premiered on Broadway September 29, 1955.

September 29 marks the 64th anniversary of the opening of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, which arrived on Broadway in 1955. Upon its first production, the play came in the form of a one-act drama performed in verse; its poor performance led Miller to revise the play into the traditional two-act structure in maintains to this day. Like much of Miller's canon, the play has endured through numerous revivals both on Broadway and off; however, few were as radical as Belgian director Ivo van Hove's 2015 Broadway production. Van Hove premiered his version of A View From the Bridge in 2014, bearing his trademark stripped-down style. After a run at London's Old Vic Theatre, the Olivier-winning production transferred to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in 2015, bringing with it original cast members Mark Strong (as Eddie Carbone), Nicola Walker (as Eddie’s wife Beatrice), Phoebe Fox (as his niece Catherine), Michael Zegen (Marco), Russell Tovey (Rodolpho), Richard Hansell (Louis) and Michael Gould (Alfieri). The production won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, with van Hove taking home an additional Tony for his direction. Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Ivo van Hove's 2015 Broadway Revival of A View From the Bridge Production Photos: Ivo van Hove's 2015 Broadway Revival of A View From the Bridge 6 PHOTOS