Celebrate 75 Years of On the Town With a Look Back at the Original Broadway Production

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Celebrate 75 Years of On the Town With a Look Back at the Original Broadway Production
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 28, 2019
 
The musical opened on Broadway on December 28, 1944.
On the Town_Broadway_1944_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of On the Town Vandamm Studio

December 28 marks the 75th anniversary of the opening of Broadway's On the Town, which sailed into Broadway's Adelphi Theatre in 1944. The musical, with a score by West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein and a book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, concerns three sailors on shore leave in New York City during World War II who find romance and adventure while helping one of them track down the elusive Miss Turnstiles poster girl.

The musical was the source of now-classic songs such as "New York, New York," "Lonely Town," and "Some Other Time." Since its 1944 production, which closed on February 2, 1946 after 462 performances, On the Town has seen three Broadway revivals: a 1972 production, a 1998 production, a 2014 revival starring Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Clyde Alves, Megan Fairchild, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Michael Rupert, and Allison Guinn.

Look Back on the Original Production of On the Town

Look Back on the Original Production of On the Town

7 PHOTOS
On the Town_Broadway_1944_Production Photos_X_HR
Cris Alexander and Nancy Walker Vandamm Studio
On the Town_Broadway_1944_Production Photos_X_HR
Cris Alexander, John Battles and Adolph Green Vandamm Studio
On the Town_Broadway_1944_Production Photos_X_HR
Cris Alexander, Adolph Green, and John Battles Vandamm Studio
On the Town_Broadway_1944_Production Photos_X_HR
Ray Harrison and Cast Vandamm Studio
On the Town_Broadway_1944_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of On the Town Vandamm Studio
On the Town_Broadway_1944_Production Photos_X_HR
Susan Steel and Sono Osato Vandamm Studio
On the Town_Broadway_1944_Production Photos_X_HR
John Battles, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Chris Alexander, and Nancy Walker Vandamm Studio
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Lookback
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!