Celebrate 85 Years of Anything Goes With a Look Back at Its Broadway Productions

Celebrate 85 Years of Anything Goes With a Look Back at Its Broadway Productions
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 21, 2019
 
Cole Porter's seafaring musical has seen productions on Broadway in 1935, 1987, and 2011.
Sutton Foster and cast in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and cast in Anything Goes Joan Marcus

November 21 marks the 85th anniversary of the original production of Anything Goes, the classic Cole Porter musical that follows an evangelist-turned-nightclub singer, a lovelorn stockbroker wooing a debutante, the debutante's British lord fiancé, and a gangster disguised as a minister, all of whom turn up on a luxury cruise liner to sing, dance, and romance. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the musical's three Broadway productions!

Anything Goes originally premiered on November 21, 1935, at the Alvin Theatre. The production, directed by Howard Lindsay with choreography by Robert Alton, starred Ethel Merman as Reno Sweeney. William Gaxton, Bettina Hall, Victor Moore, Leslie Barrie, May Abbey, Vera Dunn, and Paul Everton rounded out the cast. It ran for 420 performances, making it the fourth longest-running musical of the 1930s—a notable feat, given the difficulty posed to the Broadway industry by the effects of the Great Depression.

The musical was revived by director Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater in 1987, this time with Tony winner Patti LuPone as Reno Sweeney (her performance earned her a Tony nomination). The production also featured Howard McGillin, Bill McCutcheon, and Anthony Heald, with Leslie Uggams and Linda Hart later stepping into the role of Reno. The production won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, and ran for 784 performances.

The most recent Broadway revival came in 2011, produced by the Roundabout Theatre Company. Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, the production starred Sutton Foster (whose performance earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Joel Grey, Laura Osnes, Jessica Ealter, and Colin Donnell. Tony winner Stephanie J. Block later took over the role for Sutton Foster, and the production was awarded the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. It closed July 8, 2012, after 521 regular performances, 32 previews, and three extensions.

Flip through photos from all three productions below:

Looking Back at 85 Years of Anything Goes

Looking Back at 85 Years of Anything Goes

20 PHOTOS
Anything Goes Playbill - July 1935
Anything Goes Playbill - July 1935
Ethel Merman (center) in the original cast of <i>Anything Goes</i>
Ethel Merman (center) in the original cast of Anything Goes Photo by from the collection of Louis Botto
Ethel Merman in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Ethel Merman in Anything Goes
Anything Goes Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1987
Anything Goes Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1987
Patti LuPone and Anthony Heald
Patti LuPone and Anthony Heald
Patti LuPone in <i>Anything Goes</i> on Broadway (1987)
Patti LuPone in Anything Goes on Broadway (1987) Brigitte Lacombe
Anything Goes_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_Production Photos_1987_X_HR
Linda Hart Brigitte Lacombe
Anything Goes_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_Production Photos_1987_X_HR
Cast of Anything Goes Brigitte Lacombe
Anything Goes_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_Production Photos_1987_X_HR
Bill McCutcheon and Linda Hart Brigitte Lacombe
Anything Goes_Lincoln Center Theater_Broadway_Production Photos_1987_X_HR
Kathleen Mahony-Bennett and Howard McGillin Brigitte Lacombe
