Celebrate Aaron Tveit’s Birthday With a Look at His Career

Celebrate Aaron Tveit's Birthday With a Look at His Career
By Playbill Staff
Oct 21, 2019
 
The stage and screen actor celebrates his birthday October 21.
Aaron Tveit Daniel Rader

Aaron Tveit, last on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, celebrates his birthday October 21.

Tveit, who also starred in Barrington Stage Company's production of Stephen Sondheim's Company, has appeared on Broadway in Next to Normal, Wicked, and Hairspray. His screen credits include Graceland, Grease Live!, and Les Misérables.

Read: Look Back at Highlights of Moulin Rouge! as Its Boston Run Ends

He most recently starred in the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge!, directed by Alex Timbers, which officially opened at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre August 3, and concluded its run August 19; a Broadway bow is expected to follow.

Flip through photos of his career highlights below:

36 PHOTOS
Aaron Tveit in <I>The Three Musketeers</I> at North Shore Music Theatre, 2007
Aaron Tveit in The Three Musketeers at North Shore Music Theatre, 2007
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Aaron Tveit in the Off-Broadway musical <i>Saved</i>, 2008
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Aaron Tveit in the Off-Broadway musical Saved, 2008 Joan Marcus
John Dossett, Aaron Tveit, Van Hughes and Curtis Holbrook in the Off-Broadway musical <i>Saved</i>, 2008
John Dossett, Aaron Tveit, Van Hughes and Curtis Holbrook in the Off-Broadway musical Saved, 2008 Joan Marcus
Aaron Tveit
Aaron Tveit in Wicked
Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Adam Chanler-Berat in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Adam Chanler-Berat in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit and J. Robert Spencer in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit and J. Robert Spencer in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
Aaron Tveit, Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
Aaron Tveit, Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
J. Robert Spencer and Aaron Tveit in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
J. Robert Spencer and Aaron Tveit in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
Aaron Tveit and Alice Ripley in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
Aaron Tveit and Alice Ripley in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
Vanessa Hudgens and Aaron Tveit in the musical <i>Rent</i> at the Hollywood Bowl, 2010
Vanessa Hudgens and Aaron Tveit in the musical Rent at the Hollywood Bowl, 2010 McCarten/Mathew Imaging
