Celebrate Aaron Tveit’s Birthday With a Look at His Career

The stage and screen actor celebrates his birthday October 21.

Aaron Tveit, last on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, celebrates his birthday October 21.

Tveit, who also starred in Barrington Stage Company's production of Stephen Sondheim's Company, has appeared on Broadway in Next to Normal, Wicked, and Hairspray. His screen credits include Graceland, Grease Live!, and Les Misérables.

He most recently starred in the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge!, directed by Alex Timbers, which officially opened at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre August 3, and concluded its run August 19; a Broadway bow is expected to follow.

Flip through photos of his career highlights below:

