Celebrate Alan Cumming’s Birthday With a Look at His Broadway Career

The Tony award-winning actor celebrates his birthday January 27.

Tony Award-winning Broadway, film, and television star Alan Cumming celebrates his birthday January 27. Cumming received the Tony Award for his performance as the Emcee in the 1998 revival of Cabaret. He has also been seen on Broadway in Macbeth, Threepenny Opera, and Design for Living.

Scroll through the photos of his Broadway career below: