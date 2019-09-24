Celebrate Ben Platt's Birthday With a Look Back at His Tony-Winning Turn in Dear Evan Hansen

The actor was born September 24.

September 24 marks the birthday of Tony-winning actor Ben Platt, most well known for his performance in the titular role of Dear Evan Hansen. Platt, whose other notable credits have included Pitch Perfect and Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series The Politician, recently released his debut studio album Sing to Me Instead and is slated to star in Richard Linklater's film adaptation of the Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed chronologically over a 20-year period.

In 2016, Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Evan, a socially anxious teenager whose desperate bid to connect with others spirals out of control when he lies about his friendship with a troubled former classmate.

Flip through photos from the production below:

