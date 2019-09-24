Celebrate Ben Platt's Birthday With a Look Back at His Tony-Winning Turn in Dear Evan Hansen

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 24, 2019
Ben Platt
Ben Platt Joan Marcus
The actor was born September 24.

September 24 marks the birthday of Tony-winning actor Ben Platt, most well known for his performance in the titular role of Dear Evan Hansen. Platt, whose other notable credits have included Pitch Perfect and Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series The Politician, recently released his debut studio album Sing to Me Instead and is slated to star in Richard Linklater's film adaptation of the Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed chronologically over a 20-year period.

In 2016, Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Evan, a socially anxious teenager whose desperate bid to connect with others spirals out of control when he lies about his friendship with a troubled former classmate.

Flip through photos from the production below:

See Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson’s new musical opens December 4 at the Music Box Theatre.

6 PHOTOS
DEH-Mike-Faist-Ben-Platt-0104-Photo-Credit-Matthew-Murphy_Dear_Evan_Hansen_Broadway_Production-Photos_01_HR.jpg
Mike Faist and Ben Platt Matthew Murphy
DEH-Ben-Platt-Rachel-Bay-Jones-5023-Photo-Credit-Matthew-Murphy_Dear_Evan_Hansen_Broadway_Production-Photos_06_HR.jpg
Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones Matthew Murphy
DEH-Ben-Platt-Laura-Dreyfuss-4972-Photo-Credit-Matthew-Murphy_Dear_Evan_Hansen_Broadway_Production-Photos_05_HR.jpg
Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss Matthew Murphy
DEH-Ben-Platt-Jennifer-Laura-Thompson-Michael-Park-0480-Photo-Credit-Matthew-Murphy_Dear_Evan_Hansen_Broadway_Production-Photos_02_HR.jpg
Ben Platt, Jennifer Laura Thompson, and Michael Park Matthew Murphy
Dear-Evan-Hansen-You-Will-Be-Found-4645-Photo-Credit-Matthew-Murphy_Dear_Evan_Hansen_Broadway_Production-Photos_04_HR.jpg
Cast Matthew Murphy
Dear-Evan-Hansen-4250-Photo-Credit-Matthew-Murphy_Dear_Evan_Hansen_Broadway_Production-Photos_03_HR.jpg
Ben Platt and cast Matthew Murphy
