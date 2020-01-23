Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera’s Birthday

Legendary stage actor and dancer Chita Rivera celebrates her birthday January 23. Rivera has won two Tony Awards for Best Leading Actress in a Musical and has received eight additional nominations.
WHAT SIX BROADWAY ROLES WILL CHITA RIVERA NEVER FORGET?
Her career highlights include the original Broadway productions of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink, Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Visit, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven, Guy's and Dolls, and Mr. Wonderful.
Nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Bring Back Birdie, Merlin, Jerry's Girls, Nine, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, and The Visit, she won for The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman.
She was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barack Obama, and in 2002, she received the Kennedy Center Honors, becoming the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive the award.
Look through some of her Broadway highlights below:
Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera
Rivera has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, Beth Leavel, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.