Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera’s Birthday

Photo Features   Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera’s Birthday
By Playbill Staff
Jan 23, 2020
 
A look at some of the two-time Tony Award winner’s career highlights.
HR - Chita Rivera.jpg
Chita Rivera Laura Marie Duncan

Legendary stage actor and dancer Chita Rivera celebrates her birthday January 23. Rivera has won two Tony Awards for Best Leading Actress in a Musical and has received eight additional nominations.

WHAT SIX BROADWAY ROLES WILL CHITA RIVERA NEVER FORGET?

Her career highlights include the original Broadway productions of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink, Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Visit, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven, Guy's and Dolls, and Mr. Wonderful.

Nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Bring Back Birdie, Merlin, Jerry's Girls, Nine, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, and The Visit, she won for The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

She was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barack Obama, and in 2002, she received the Kennedy Center Honors, becoming the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive the award.

Look through some of her Broadway highlights below:

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

Look through the Broadway highlights of the two-time Tony Award winner.

25 PHOTOS
Chita Rivera and Liane Plane in <i>West Side Story</i>.
Chita Rivera and Liane Plane in West Side Story
Chita Rivera in West Side Story.
Chita Rivera in West Side Story
Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie.
Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie.
Chita Rivera and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and cast in Bajour
Chita Rivera in <i>Bajour</i>
Chita Rivera in Bajour Friedman-Abeles
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago.
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in <i>Chicago</i>
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in <i>Chicago</i>
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago Photo by Martha Swope
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and Donald O'Connor in Bring Back Birdie Martha Swope
Share

