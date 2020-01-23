Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera’s Birthday

A look at some of the two-time Tony Award winner’s career highlights.

Legendary stage actor and dancer Chita Rivera celebrates her birthday January 23. Rivera has won two Tony Awards for Best Leading Actress in a Musical and has received eight additional nominations.

WHAT SIX BROADWAY ROLES WILL CHITA RIVERA NEVER FORGET?

Her career highlights include the original Broadway productions of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink, Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Visit, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven, Guy's and Dolls, and Mr. Wonderful.

Nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Bring Back Birdie, Merlin, Jerry's Girls, Nine, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, and The Visit, she won for The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

She was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barack Obama, and in 2002, she received the Kennedy Center Honors, becoming the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive the award.

Look through some of her Broadway highlights below:



Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera 25 PHOTOS