Celebrate Deaf West’ Theatre's 2015 Spring Awakening Broadway Revival

The acclaimed production of the Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater musical opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 27, 2015.

Deaf West’s revival of Spring Awakening opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 27, 2015. The production, directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island) and Spencer Liff (Head Over Heels), would play 23 previews and 135 performances before closing on January 24, 2016, garnering three Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Re-imagined and performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language, Spring Awakening depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of sexual awakening. The musical is based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play of the same name.

Flip through photos of the production below:



The cast starred Austin P. McKenzie as Melchior, Sandra Frank as Wendla, Katie Boeck as the voice of Wendla, Daniel N. Durant as Mortiz, Alex boniello as the voice of Moritz, Miles Barbee as Otto, Sean Grandillo as the voice of Otto, Alex Wyse as Georg, Andy Mientus as Hanschen, Krysta Rodriguez as Ilse, Ali Storker as Anna, Amelia Hensley as Thea, Lauren Luiz as Melitta/Voice of Thea, Joshua Castille as Ernst, Daniel David Stewart as the voice of Ernst, Treshelle Edmond as Martha, Kathryn Gallagher as the voice of Martha, Alex Winters as Greta, Marlee Matlin as Frau Gabor and others, Patrick Page s Herr Sonnestitch and others, Camryn Manheim as Frau Bergmann and others, and Russel Harvard as Headmaster Knochenbruch and others.

Spring Awakening featured scenic and costume design by Dane Laffery, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and sound design by Gareth Owen. The revival was produced by Ken Davenport, Cody Lassen, Hunter Arnold and Deaf West Theatre (artistic director David J. Kurs).