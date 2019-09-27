Celebrate Deaf West’ Theatre's 2015 Spring Awakening Broadway Revival

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Deaf West’ Theatre's 2015 Spring Awakening Broadway Revival
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 27, 2019
 
The acclaimed production of the Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater musical opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 27, 2015.
Spring Awakening Deaf West HR
The Cast of Deaf West Theater's production of Spring Awakening Joan Marcus

Deaf West’s revival of Spring Awakening opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 27, 2015. The production, directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island) and Spencer Liff (Head Over Heels), would play 23 previews and 135 performances before closing on January 24, 2016, garnering three Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Re-imagined and performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language, Spring Awakening depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of sexual awakening. The musical is based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play of the same name.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Celebrate Deaf West’ Theatre's 2015 Spring Awakening Broadway Revival

Celebrate Deaf West’ Theatre's 2015 Spring Awakening Broadway Revival

16 PHOTOS
Austin P. McKenzie and Patrick Page
Austin P. McKenzie and Patrick Page Joan Marcus
Treshelle Edmond
Treshelle Edmond Joan Marcus
Daniel N. Durant and Krysta Rodriguez
Daniel N. Durant and Krysta Rodriguez Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Spring Awakening</i>
The cast of Spring Awakening Joan Marcus
Daniel N. Durant, Austin P. McKenzie and Alex Boniello
Daniel N. Durant, Austin P. McKenzie and Alex Boniello Joan Marcus
Sandra Mae Frank and Austin P. McKenzie
Sandra Mae Frank and Austin P. McKenzie Joan Marcus
Katie Boeck and Sandra Mae Frank
Katie Boeck and Sandra Mae Frank Joan Marcus
Treshelle Edmond, Ali Stroker, Amelia Hensley, Lauren Luiz, Kathryn Gallagher, Krysta Rodriguez and Alexandra Winter
Treshelle Edmond, Ali Stroker, Amelia Hensley, Lauren Luiz, Kathryn Gallagher, Krysta Rodriguez and Alexandra Winter Joan Marcus
Joshua Castille, Andy Mientus, Daniel David Stewart and Miles Barbee
Joshua Castille, Andy Mientus, Daniel David Stewart and Miles Barbee Joan Marcus
Joshua Castille, Austin P. McKenzie, Daniel N. Durant, Alex Wyse, Miles Barbee and Andy Mientus
Joshua Castille, Austin P. McKenzie, Daniel N. Durant, Alex Wyse, Miles Barbee and Andy Mientus Joan Marcus
Share

The cast starred Austin P. McKenzie as Melchior, Sandra Frank as Wendla, Katie Boeck as the voice of Wendla, Daniel N. Durant as Mortiz, Alex boniello as the voice of Moritz, Miles Barbee as Otto, Sean Grandillo as the voice of Otto, Alex Wyse as Georg, Andy Mientus as Hanschen, Krysta Rodriguez as Ilse, Ali Storker as Anna, Amelia Hensley as Thea, Lauren Luiz as Melitta/Voice of Thea, Joshua Castille as Ernst, Daniel David Stewart as the voice of Ernst, Treshelle Edmond as Martha, Kathryn Gallagher as the voice of Martha, Alex Winters as Greta, Marlee Matlin as Frau Gabor and others, Patrick Page s Herr Sonnestitch and others, Camryn Manheim as Frau Bergmann and others, and Russel Harvard as Headmaster Knochenbruch and others.

Spring Awakening featured scenic and costume design by Dane Laffery, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and sound design by Gareth Owen. The revival was produced by Ken Davenport, Cody Lassen, Hunter Arnold and Deaf West Theatre (artistic director David J. Kurs).

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Playbill Photo Features
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!