Celebrate Fran Drescher's Birthday With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 30, 2019
 
Drescher, who celebrates her birthday September 30, starred as the stepmother of singer Carly Rae Jepson's Cinderella in the 2013 Broadway revival.
Fran Drescher in <i>Cinderella</i>
Fran Drescher in Cinderella Carol Rosegg

September 30 marks the birthday of actor and comedian Fran Drescher, most well-known for her hit TV series The Nanny. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the role which gave Drescher her Broadway debut—that of Madame, Cinderella's stepmother in the 2013 Broadway production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Drescher joined the cast in 2014 alongside "Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen, who stepped into the leading role of Cinderella. The cast also featured Joe Carroll as the Prince and Tony winner Victoria Clark as Fairy Godmother Marie.

And The Nanny features a Broadway tie as well: The theme song was written by Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, who performed it with her sister, Liz Callaway!

Flip through photos from the production below:

Carly Rae Jepsen and Fran Drescher in Broadway's Cinderella

Carly Rae Jepsen and Fran Drescher in Broadway's Cinderella

13 PHOTOS
Carly Rae Jepsen and cast
Carly Rae Jepsen and cast Carol Rosegg
Joe Carroll
Joe Carroll Carol Rosegg
Todd Buonopane
Todd Buonopane Carol Rosegg
Fran Drescher
Fran Drescher Carol Rosegg
Peter Bartlett and Fran Drescher
Peter Bartlett and Fran Drescher Carol Rosegg
Stephanie Gibson, Fran Drescher and Ann Harada
Stephanie Gibson, Fran Drescher and Ann Harada Carol Rosegg
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen Carol Rosegg
Joe Carroll and Carly Rae Jepsen
Joe Carroll and Carly Rae Jepsen Carol Rosegg
Carly Rae Jepsen and Joe Carroll
Carly Rae Jepsen and Joe Carroll Carol Rosegg
Joe Carroll and Carly Rae Jepsen
Joe Carroll and Carly Rae Jepsen Carol Rosegg
