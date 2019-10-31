Celebrate Halloween with Jay Armstrong Johnson’s I Put a Spell on You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 31, 2019
 
The Hocus Pocus-themed Halloween concert was presented at Le Poisson Rouge October 28.
in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Amanda Williams Ware, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Allison Robinson in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman

The Phantom of the Opera’s Jay Armstrong Johnson celebrated Halloween with his Hocus Pocus-themed extravaganza I Put a Spell on You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters at Le Poisson Rouge October 28.

The celebration of Disney’s 1993 Halloween fan favorite Hocus Pocus returned for its fourth year, having sold out each of its previous engagements. Johnson again played Winifred Sanderson (the role originated on screen by Bette Midler), alongside Amanda Williams Ware as Mary Sanderson and Allison Robinson as Sarah Sanderson.

Flip through photos of the concert below:

Amanda Williams Ware, Kathryn Priest, Maddox Martin, Heath Saunders, and jay Armstrong Johnson in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Amanda Williams Ware, Kathryn Priest, Maddox Martin, Heath Saunders, and jay Armstrong Johnson in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Darius Anthony Harper in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
Kayley Ann Voorhees in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Kayley Ann Voorhees in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
Shawna Hamic in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Shawna Hamic in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
Zak Reynolds in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Zak Reynolds in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Amanda Williams Ware, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Allison Robinson in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
Amanda Williams Ware, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Allison Robinson in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Amanda Williams Ware, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Allison Robinson in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Major Attaway in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Major Attaway in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Nicole Zuraitis in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
in <i>I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters</i>
Taylor Iman Jones and Ryan McCartan in I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Evan Zimmerman
The concert also starred Taylor Imam Jones and Ryan McCartan along with Kayley Ann Voorhees, Robyn Hurder, Major Attaway, Heath Saunders, Tiffany Mann, Ellyn Marsh, Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Shawna Hamic, Darius Anthony Harper, Natalie Hinds, Kathryn Priest, Maddox Martin, Zak Reynolds, Brittany Jenkins, Nicole Zuraitis, and Shawna Hamic, with Allison Griffith and Jennifer Reed serving as back-up vocalists.

The concert featured musical direction by Emily Marshall, costume design by D.W. Withrow, props/projection design by Jamie Kiliany, sound design by Amanda Raymond, lighting design by Rebecca Morris, and wig design by Chelsea Zaman and Bobbie Zlotnik, with makeup design by Nicolette Gold, Stephanie Brooke Barnes, and Sami Sallaway.

