Celebrate Halloween with Jay Armstrong Johnson’s I Put a Spell on You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters

The Hocus Pocus-themed Halloween concert was presented at Le Poisson Rouge October 28.

The Phantom of the Opera’s Jay Armstrong Johnson celebrated Halloween with his Hocus Pocus-themed extravaganza I Put a Spell on You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters at Le Poisson Rouge October 28. The celebration of Disney’s 1993 Halloween fan favorite Hocus Pocus returned for its fourth year, having sold out each of its previous engagements. Johnson again played Winifred Sanderson (the role originated on screen by Bette Midler), alongside Amanda Williams Ware as Mary Sanderson and Allison Robinson as Sarah Sanderson. Flip through photos of the concert below:

Celebrate Halloween with Jay Armstrong Johnson’s I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters Celebrate Halloween with Jay Armstrong Johnson’s I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters 13 PHOTOS The concert also starred Taylor Imam Jones and Ryan McCartan along with Kayley Ann Voorhees, Robyn Hurder, Major Attaway, Heath Saunders, Tiffany Mann, Ellyn Marsh, Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Shawna Hamic, Darius Anthony Harper, Natalie Hinds, Kathryn Priest, Maddox Martin, Zak Reynolds, Brittany Jenkins, Nicole Zuraitis, and Shawna Hamic, with Allison Griffith and Jennifer Reed serving as back-up vocalists. The concert featured musical direction by Emily Marshall, costume design by D.W. Withrow, props/projection design by Jamie Kiliany, sound design by Amanda Raymond, lighting design by Rebecca Morris, and wig design by Chelsea Zaman and Bobbie Zlotnik, with makeup design by Nicolette Gold, Stephanie Brooke Barnes, and Sami Sallaway.