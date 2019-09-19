Celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day With These Shows

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day With These Shows
By Dan Meyer
Sep 19, 2019
 
Stephanie J. Block in The Pirate Queen, Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, and Christian Borle in Peter and the Starcatcher are just a few reasons to shout “Argh!” on September 19.
Talk_Like_A_Pirate_Day_HR

Ahoy, Playbill mateys! September 19 is National Talk Like a Pirate Day and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at our favorite Broadway shows featuring those swashbuckling ship commanders?

From Tony winner Kevin Kline as The Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance to Tony winner Christian Borle as a young Captain Hook in Peter and the Starcatcher and 2019’s Best Actress in a Musical Tony winner Stephanie J. Block as The Pirate Queen, there are plenty of pirates to remember on this day!

Check out our gallery below to see who plundered the high seas on stage.

Celebrate International Pirate Day With a Look at These Pirate Themed Shows

Celebrate International Pirate Day With a Look at These Pirate Themed Shows

Talk Like a Pirate Day is celebrated September 19.

38 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
The Pirates of Penzance
The_Pirates_of_Penzance_Broadway_Production_Photo_1980_Kevin Kline (2L) & Rex Smith_HR.jpg
The Gilbert and Sullivan operetta The Pirates of Penzance got the Broadway treatment when a musical adaptation opened on Broadway in 1981, starring Kevin Kline and Rex Smith. Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The_Pirates_of_Penzance_Broadway_Production_Photo_1980_Kevin Kline_HR.jpg
Kevin Kline would go on to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical that year for his portrayal of The Pirate King. Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The_Pirates_of_Penzance_Broadway_Production_Photo_1980_George Rose_HR.jpg
His wasn’t the first foray into the world of pirates for George Rose, pictured here in The Pirates of Penzance. He also played Captain Hook in the 1979 production of Peter Pan. Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The_Pirates_of_Penzance_Broadway_Production_Photo_1980_Rex Smith (6L) & Kevin Kline_HR.jpg
Rex Smith, Kevin Kline, and cast in The Pirates of Penzance Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The_Pirates_of_Penzance_Broadway_Production_Photo_1980_Kevin Kline, Linda Ronstadt & Rex Smith i_HR.jpg
Kevin Kline, Linda Ronstadt, and Rex Smith in The Pirates of Penzance Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The_Pirates_of_Penzance_Broadway_Production_Photo_1980_Rex Smith, Linda Ronstadt & Kevin Kline_HR.jpg
Rex Smith, Linda Ronstadt, and Kevin Kline in The Pirates of Penzance Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
cover_no_shadow
The Pirate Queen
The_Pirate_Queen_Broadway_Production_Photo_2006_02_HR.jpg
2019 Tony winner for Best Actress in a Musical Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) starred in The Pirate Queen, which opened in 2007 at Hilton Theatre. The musical follows the story of 16th-century pirate Grace O’Malley, who was one of the last Irish clan leaders to resist the English conquest of Gaelic Ireland. Hadley Fraser played Tiernan, O'Malley’s childhood sweetheart. Joan Marcus
The_Pirate_Queen_Broadway_Production_Photo_2006_07_HR.jpg
Despite her feelings for Tiernan, Grace agrees to marry rival clansman Donal O’Flaherty, played by Marcus Chait, at the urging of her father Dubhdara, played by Jeff McCarthy, in an uneasy alliance to protect Ireland against an English invasion by Queen Elizabeth I. Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Special Features
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!