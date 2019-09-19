Celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day With These Shows

Ahoy, Playbill mateys! September 19 is National Talk Like a Pirate Day and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at our favorite Broadway shows featuring those swashbuckling ship commanders?
From Tony winner
Kevin Kline as The Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance to Tony winner Christian Borle as a young Captain Hook in and 2019’s Best Actress in a Musical Tony winner Peter and the Starcatcher Stephanie J. Block as The Pirate Queen, there are plenty of pirates to remember on this day!
Check out our gallery below to see who plundered the high seas on stage.
Celebrate International Pirate Day With a Look at These Pirate Themed Shows
The Pirates of Penzance
The Gilbert and Sullivan operetta
The Pirates of Penzance got the Broadway treatment when a musical adaptation opened on Broadway in 1981, starring Kevin Kline and Rex Smith.
Kevin Kline would go on to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical that year for his portrayal of The Pirate King.
His wasn’t the first foray into the world of pirates for George Rose, pictured here in
The Pirates of Penzance. He also played Captain Hook in the 1979 production of Peter Pan.
Rex Smith, Kevin Kline, and cast in
The Pirates of Penzance
Kevin Kline, Linda Ronstadt, and Rex Smith in
The Pirates of Penzance
Rex Smith, Linda Ronstadt, and Kevin Kline in
The Pirates of Penzance
The Pirate Queen
2019 Tony winner for Best Actress in a Musical Stephanie J. Block (
The Cher Show) starred in The Pirate Queen, which opened in 2007 at Hilton Theatre. The musical follows the story of 16th-century pirate Grace O’Malley, who was one of the last Irish clan leaders to resist the English conquest of Gaelic Ireland. Hadley Fraser played Tiernan, O'Malley’s childhood sweetheart.
Despite her feelings for Tiernan, Grace agrees to marry rival clansman Donal O’Flaherty, played by Marcus Chait, at the urging of her father Dubhdara, played by Jeff McCarthy, in an uneasy alliance to protect Ireland against an English invasion by Queen Elizabeth I.
