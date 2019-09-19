Celebrate International Talk Like a Pirate Day With These Shows

Stephanie J. Block in The Pirate Queen, Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance, and Christian Borle in Peter and the Starcatcher are just a few reasons to shout “Argh!” on September 19.

Ahoy, Playbill mateys! September 19 is National Talk Like a Pirate Day and what better way to celebrate than with a look back at our favorite Broadway shows featuring those swashbuckling ship commanders?

From Tony winner Kevin Kline as The Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance to Tony winner Christian Borle as a young Captain Hook in Peter and the Starcatcher and 2019’s Best Actress in a Musical Tony winner Stephanie J. Block as The Pirate Queen, there are plenty of pirates to remember on this day!

Check out our gallery below to see who plundered the high seas on stage.

