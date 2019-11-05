Celebrate Into the Woods With a Look Back at 3 Decades of the Beloved Show

The musical from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine opened November 5, 1987, at the Martin Beck Theatre.

Once upon a time, 32 years ago on November 5, 1987, Stephen Sondheim's elaborate interweaving of fairy tales, Into the Woods, opened at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway. The famous score includes “No One Is Alone,” “Children Will Listen,” and the show's title song. With a book and direction by James Lapine, the cast included Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason (who won a Tony Award for her role), Chip Zien, Kim Crosby, Danielle Ferland, Robert Westenberg, and more. Since Into the Woods opened on Broadway in 1987 (with a Tony-winning run of 765 performances), the performances of the original cast have been preserved on film; the musical has received three New York revivals, including one on Broadway; and the show has been turned into an Academy Award-nominated feature film. Now a mainstay of regional theatres, summer stock companies, community theatres, and high schools, look back at t32 years of Into the Woods in the gallery below!

