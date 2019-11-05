Celebrate Into the Woods With a Look Back at 3 Decades of the Beloved Show

By Playbill Staff
Nov 05, 2019
 
The musical from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine opened November 5, 1987, at the Martin Beck Theatre.
Chip Zien, Joanna Gleason, and Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Once upon a time, 32 years ago on November 5, 1987, Stephen Sondheim's elaborate interweaving of fairy tales, Into the Woods, opened at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway. The famous score includes “No One Is Alone,” “Children Will Listen,” and the show's title song.

With a book and direction by James Lapine, the cast included Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason (who won a Tony Award for her role), Chip Zien, Kim Crosby, Danielle Ferland, Robert Westenberg, and more.

Since Into the Woods opened on Broadway in 1987 (with a Tony-winning run of 765 performances), the performances of the original cast have been preserved on film; the musical has received three New York revivals, including one on Broadway; and the show has been turned into an Academy Award-nominated feature film. Now a mainstay of regional theatres, summer stock companies, community theatres, and high schools, look back at t32 years of Into the Woods in the gallery below!

Stephen Sondheim, Bernadette Peters and James Lapine in rehearsal for the original Broadway production
Stephen Sondheim, Bernadette Peters and James Lapine in rehearsal for the original Broadway production Photofest
Chip Zien, Joanna Gleason, and Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Tom Aldredge Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chip Zien, Robert Westenberg, Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason and Tom Aldredge in the original Broadway production Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Robert Westenberg in the original Broadway production
Robert Westenberg in the original Broadway production Martha Swope
Danielle Ferland, Ben Wright, Kim Crosby, Chip Zien and Bernadette Peters in Into the Woods.
Danielle Ferland, Ben Wright, Kim Crosby, Chip Zien and Bernadette Peters in the original Broadway production Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Robert Westenberg and Kim Crosby Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Kim Crosby Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
