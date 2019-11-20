Celebrate Jeremy Jordan's Birthday With This Look at His Career

The Smash and Newsies star was born November 20.

Jeremy Jordan, beloved for his work on Newsies, Smash, Bonnie and Clyde, and more, celebrates his birthday November 20. In turn, celebrate Jordan with this look back at his career on stage and screen so far, which includes starring roles on Broadway in Waitress and American Son, and onscreen roles opposite everyone from Dolly Parton to Anna Kendrick to Katharine McPhee.

Jordan is set to return to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time in four years with a a brand new residency, beginning February 12, 2020. For more information and tickets, visit 54Below.com.