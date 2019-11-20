Celebrate Jeremy Jordan's Birthday With This Look at His Career

The Smash and Newsies star was born November 20.
Jeremy Jordan Marc J. Franklin

Jeremy Jordan, beloved for his work on Newsies, Smash, Bonnie and Clyde, and more, celebrates his birthday November 20. In turn, celebrate Jordan with this look back at his career on stage and screen so far, which includes starring roles on Broadway in Waitress and American Son, and onscreen roles opposite everyone from Dolly Parton to Anna Kendrick to Katharine McPhee.

Jordan is set to return to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time in four years with a a brand new residency, beginning February 12, 2020. For more information and tickets, visit 54Below.com.

Celebrating Jeremy Jordan's Career on Stage and Screen

19 PHOTOS
Jeremy Jordan in Newsies.
Jeremy Jordan in Newsies. Deen van Meer
Kara Lindsay and Jeremy Jordan
Kara Lindsay and Jeremy Jordan Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and cast
Jeremy Jordan and cast Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and cast in <i>Newsies</i>
Jeremy Jordan and cast in Newsies Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and cast
Jeremy Jordan and cast Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and cast
Jeremy Jordan and cast Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in <i>Bonnie &amp; Clyde</i>
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in Bonnie & Clyde
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in Bonnie & Clyde Nathan Johnson
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in Bonnie & Clyde Nathan Johnson
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in Bonnie & Clyde Nathan Johnson
