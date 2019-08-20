Look Back at Langston Hughes' Broadway Musical Simply Heavenly

From the Archives   Look Back at Langston Hughes' Broadway Musical Simply Heavenly
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 20, 2019
 
The production, co-written with David Martin, opened on Broadway August 20, 1957.
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

The 1957 musical Simply Heavenly was based on Langston Hughes' novel Simple Takes a Wife, as well as his other "Simple" stories. After an Off-Broadway run at the 85th Street Playhouse, the musical transferred to the Playhouse Theatre (which was demolished in 1969 to accommodate the expansion of Rockefeller Center) on Broadway in August 1957. The production starred Claudia McNeil, Melvin Stewart, Anna English, Marilyn Berry, John Bouie, Brownie McGhee, and Duke Williams.

Take a look at photos from the production below:

Look Back at Simply Heavenly on Broadway

Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
Duke Williams, Claudia McNeil, and John Bouie Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
John Bouie and Claudia McNeil Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
Anna English and Melvin Stewart Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
Marilyn Berry and Melvin Stewart Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
Claudia McNeil and John Bouie Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
Marilyn Berry and Melvin Stewart Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
Marilyn Berry Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Simply Heavenly_Broadway_Production Photos_1957_HR
Anna English, Melvin Stewart, and Marilyn Berry Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
