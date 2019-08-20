Look Back at Langston Hughes' Broadway Musical Simply Heavenly

The production, co-written with David Martin, opened on Broadway August 20, 1957.

The 1957 musical Simply Heavenly was based on Langston Hughes' novel Simple Takes a Wife, as well as his other "Simple" stories. After an Off-Broadway run at the 85th Street Playhouse, the musical transferred to the Playhouse Theatre (which was demolished in 1969 to accommodate the expansion of Rockefeller Center) on Broadway in August 1957. The production starred Claudia McNeil, Melvin Stewart, Anna English, Marilyn Berry, John Bouie, Brownie McGhee, and Duke Williams.

Take a look at photos from the production below:

