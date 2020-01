Celebrate Michael Crawford’s Birthday With a Look at His Stage Career

The Tony Award-winning actor celebrates his birthday January 19.

Michael Crawford, who won a 1988 Tony Award for his performance in the title role of the long-running musical The Phantom of the Opera, celebrates his birthday January 19. Crawford has also been seen on Broadway in Black Comedy/White Lies, and Dance of the Vampires. Visit his page at the Playbill Vault.

Flip through photos of his career on Broadaway and The West End below: