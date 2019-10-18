Celebrate the Cast of Frozen With Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin

The duo and their cast mates will take the Feinstein's/54 Below stage December 1 for an evening of songs and stories.

The princesses of Arendelle will visit Feinstein’s/54 Below December 1 when Frozen’s Caissie Levy and Patti Murin will emcee a concert celebrating the Disney musical’s ensemble.

Levy and Murin, who play Elsa and Anna respectively, will host the event showcasing the many talents of the Frozen family. In between performances, the stars will share more about their careers.

READ: How a Real-Life Sisterly Bond Fuels Frozen ’s Broadway Princesses

Levy starred in Les Misérables, Ghost: The Musical, Hair, and others. Murin made her Broadway debut in Xanadu and went on to star in Lysistrata Jones on the Main Stem in addition to several Off-Broadway and regional productions.

Frozen will launch a national tour in November and plans to open several international productions in 2020 and beyond.

For more information on the concert, visit 54Below.com .

