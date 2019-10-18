Celebrate the Cast of Frozen With Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Celebrate the Cast of Frozen With Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin
By Dan Meyer
Oct 18, 2019
Buy Tickets to Frozen
 
The duo and their cast mates will take the Feinstein's/54 Below stage December 1 for an evening of songs and stories.
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The princesses of Arendelle will visit Feinstein’s/54 Below December 1 when Frozen’s Caissie Levy and Patti Murin will emcee a concert celebrating the Disney musical’s ensemble.

Levy and Murin, who play Elsa and Anna respectively, will host the event showcasing the many talents of the Frozen family. In between performances, the stars will share more about their careers.

READ: How a Real-Life Sisterly Bond Fuels Frozen’s Broadway Princesses

Levy starred in Les Misérables, Ghost: The Musical, Hair, and others. Murin made her Broadway debut in Xanadu and went on to star in Lysistrata Jones on the Main Stem in addition to several Off-Broadway and regional productions.

Frozen will launch a national tour in November and plans to open several international productions in 2020 and beyond.

For more information on the concert, visit 54Below.com.

Photos: Frozen Celebrates One Year on Broadway

Photos: Frozen Celebrates One Year on Broadway

25 PHOTOS
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Caissie Levy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Patti Murin and Jelani Alladin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Patti Murin and Joe Carroll Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Joe Carroll Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Ryann Redmond Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Noah J. Ricketts Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Robert Creighton and Kevin Del Aguila Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Mimi Ryder, Leila Rose Gross, Jenna Weir, and Zoe Glick Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Frozen_Broadway_First Year Party_2019_X_HR
Alyssa Fox Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!