The musical Promises, Promises, based on the 1960 Academy Award-winning Billy Wilder film The Apartment, opened on Broadway in December, 1968. The musical, which takes place during the holiday season, features a score by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and a book by Neil Simon.
In Promises, Promises a junior executive at a big insurance firm allows higher-ups in the company to use his apartment for trysts. His plan works until he discovers his own office crush is one of the late-night visitors.
Star Jerry Orbach won the Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award for his work in the original staging, and Marian Mercer won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.
The production was nominated for Best Musical, and also received Tony nominations for A. Larry Haine (Featured Actor in a Musical), Edward Winter (Featured Actor in a Musical), Jill O'Hara (Actress in a Musical), Michael Bennett (Choreographer), and Robert Moore (Director).
Celebrate the Holiday Season With a Look Back at Promises, Promises on Broadway
Promises, Promises ran 1,281 performances and was one of the first mainstream Broadway musicals to offer a commercial pop sound in its score.