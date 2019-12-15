Celebrate the Holiday Season With a Look Back at Promises, Promises on Broadway

By Hannah Vine
Dec 15, 2019
 
The romantic comedy takes place during the holiday season, from Christmas to New Year’s Eve.
Promises,_Promises_Broadway_Production_Photo_1968_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

The musical Promises, Promises, based on the 1960 Academy Award-winning Billy Wilder film The Apartment, opened on Broadway in December, 1968. The musical, which takes place during the holiday season, features a score by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and a book by Neil Simon.

In Promises, Promises a junior executive at a big insurance firm allows higher-ups in the company to use his apartment for trysts. His plan works until he discovers his own office crush is one of the late-night visitors.

READ: Donna McKechnie On the Origins of 'Turkey Lurkey Time' From Promises, Promises

Star Jerry Orbach won the Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award for his work in the original staging, and Marian Mercer won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

The production was nominated for Best Musical, and also received Tony nominations for A. Larry Haine (Featured Actor in a Musical), Edward Winter (Featured Actor in a Musical), Jill O'Hara (Actress in a Musical), Michael Bennett (Choreographer), and Robert Moore (Director).

READ: Burt Bacharach Behind the Scenes During the Out-of-Town Tryout of Promises, Promises

Promises Promises.jpg
Cast
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington in Promises, Promises
Promises,_Promises_Broadway_Production_Photo_1968_Jerry Orbach_HR.jpg
Jerry Orbach Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Promises,_Promises_Broadway_Production_Photo_1968_A. Larry-Haines & Jery-Orbach_HR.jpg
Jill O'Hara, A. Larry Haines and Jerry Orbach Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Promises,_Promises_Broadway_Production_Photo_1968_Jerry Orbach, Larry Haines, and Jill O'Hara_HR.jpg
Jerry Orbach, A. Larry Haines, and Jill O'Hara Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Promises,_Promises_Broadway_Production_Photo_1968_Jill-O'Hara, Tony-Roberts_HR.jpg
Jill O'Hara and Tony Roberts Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Promises,_Promises_Broadway_Production_Photo_1968_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Promises,_Promises_Broadway_Production_Photo_1968_ Jerry-Orback, Nurman-Shelly, Jill-O'Hara_HR.jpg
Jerry Orbach, Norman Shelly, and Jill O'Hara Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Promises,_Promises_Broadway_Production_Photo_1968_Mary Luise-Wilson, Tony-Roberts_HR.jpg
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Promises,_Promises_Broadway_Production_Photo_1968_Jill O'Hara_HR.jpg
Jill O'Hara Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

Promises, Promises ran 1,281 performances and was one of the first mainstream Broadway musicals to offer a commercial pop sound in its score.

