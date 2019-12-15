Celebrate the Holiday Season With a Look Back at Promises, Promises on Broadway

The romantic comedy takes place during the holiday season, from Christmas to New Year’s Eve.

The musical Promises, Promises, based on the 1960 Academy Award-winning Billy Wilder film The Apartment, opened on Broadway in December, 1968. The musical, which takes place during the holiday season, features a score by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and a book by Neil Simon.

In Promises, Promises a junior executive at a big insurance firm allows higher-ups in the company to use his apartment for trysts. His plan works until he discovers his own office crush is one of the late-night visitors.

Star Jerry Orbach won the Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award for his work in the original staging, and Marian Mercer won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

The production was nominated for Best Musical, and also received Tony nominations for A. Larry Haine (Featured Actor in a Musical), Edward Winter (Featured Actor in a Musical), Jill O'Hara (Actress in a Musical), Michael Bennett (Choreographer), and Robert Moore (Director).

Promises, Promises ran 1,281 performances and was one of the first mainstream Broadway musicals to offer a commercial pop sound in its score.