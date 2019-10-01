Revisit the Performances of Stage and Screen Icon Julie Andrews

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Revisit the Performances of Stage and Screen Icon Julie Andrews
By Playbill Staff
Oct 01, 2019
 
The Oscar winner and Broadway legend celebrates her birthday October 1.
Julie Andrews HR

Julie Andrews starred on Broadway in the original productions of The Boyfriend, My Fair Lady and Camelot, the film and stage versions of Victor/Victoria, and in the Off-Broadway Stephen Sondheim revue, Putting It Together. She won an Academy Award for her work in Mary Poppins and earned additional Oscar nominations for The Sound of Music and Victor/Victoria.

Flip through the photos below at some of her most beloved stage and screen roles:

Celebrate the Performances of Julie Andrews

Celebrate the Performances of Julie Andrews

33 PHOTOS
Julie Andrews in <i>The Boyfriend</i>
Julie Andrews in The Boyfriend
Julie Andrews in <i>The Boyfriend</i>
Julie Andrews in The Boyfriend
Julie Andrews in <i>The Boyfriend</i>
Julie Andrews in The Boyfriend
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews in My Fair Lady Friedman-Abeles
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews in My Fair Lady Friedman-Abeles
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews in My Fair Lady Friedman-Abeles
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews in My Fair Lady Friedman-Abeles
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews in My Fair Lady Friedman-Abeles
Julie Andrews and Richard Rodgers rehearsing for "Cinderella" TV movie
Julie Andrews and Richard Rodgers rehearsing for Cinderella TV movie
Julie Andrews in the "Cinderella" TV movie
Julie Andrews in the Cinderella TV movie
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!