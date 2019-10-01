Revisit the Performances of Stage and Screen Icon Julie Andrews

The Oscar winner and Broadway legend celebrates her birthday October 1.
Julie Andrews starred on Broadway in the original productions of The Boyfriend, My Fair Lady and Camelot, the film and stage versions of Victor/Victoria, and in the Off-Broadway Stephen Sondheim revue, Putting It Together. She won an Academy Award for her work in Mary Poppins and earned additional Oscar nominations for The Sound of Music and Victor/Victoria. Flip through the photos below at some of her most beloved stage and screen roles: