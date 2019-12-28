Celebrate Tony Award Winner Denzel Washington on the Stage

The Tony and Oscar winner was born December 28.

Tony winner and two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington celebrates his birthday December 28. Washington was recently seen on Broadway as Hickey in a revival of Eugene O'Neill's four-act epic The Iceman Cometh. Five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe directed the limited engagement in 2018 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Washington’s Broadway credits include A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Julius Caesar, and Checkmates. He won the Tony Award for his performance as Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s Fences, a role he recently reprised for the 2016 film adaptation.

Washington first appeared in the New York Shakespeare Festival production of Coriolanus. His other stage credits include Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, When The Chickens Come Home To Roost, A Soldier’s Play, Every Goodbye Ain’t Gone, and Richard III.