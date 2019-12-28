Celebrate Tony Award Winner Denzel Washington on the Stage

Celebrate Tony Award Winner Denzel Washington on the Stage
By Hannah Vine
Dec 28, 2019
 
The Tony and Oscar winner was born December 28.
Tony winner and two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington celebrates his birthday December 28. Washington was recently seen on Broadway as Hickey in a revival of Eugene O'Neill's four-act epic The Iceman Cometh. Five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe directed the limited engagement in 2018 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Washington’s Broadway credits include A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Julius Caesar, and Checkmates. He won the Tony Award for his performance as Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s Fences, a role he recently reprised for the 2016 film adaptation.

Photo Archive: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Denzel Washington

Photo Archive: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Denzel Washington

Arnold Wilkerson, Gilbert Lewis and Denzel Washington in the 1979 Players State Theatre production Ceremonies in Dark Old Men
Arnold Wilkerson, Gilbert Lewis and Denzel Washington in the 1979 Players State Theatre production Ceremonies in Dark Old Men
Denzel Washington and Kirk Kirksey in the 1981 New Federal Theatre production of When The Chickens Come Home To Roost.
Denzel Washington and Kirk Kirksey in the 1981 New Federal Theatre production of When The Chickens Come Home To Roost. Bert Andrews
Brent Jennings, Steven Anthony Jones, Eugene Lee, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, James Pickens and Peter Friedman in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier's Play.
Brent Jennings, Steven Anthony Jones, Eugene Lee, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, James Pickens and Peter Friedman in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier’s Play.
Adolph Caesar, Denzel Washington, Peter Friedman and Cast in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier's Play.
Adolph Caesar, Denzel Washington, Peter Friedman and Cast in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier’s Play.
Denzel Washington and S. Epatha Merkerson in the 1984 National Black Touring Circuit production of Every Goodbye Ain't Gone.
Denzel Washington and S. Epatha Merkerson in the 1984 National Black Touring Circuit production of Every Goodbye Ain’t Gone.
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Denzel Washington and Marsha Jackson in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates.
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Denzel Washington and Marsha Jackson in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates. Martha Swope
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates.
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates. Martha Swope
Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates.
Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates. Martha Swope
Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III.
Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III. Martha Swope
Sharon Washington and Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III.
Sharon Washington and Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III. Martha Swope
Washington first appeared in the New York Shakespeare Festival production of Coriolanus. His other stage credits include Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, When The Chickens Come Home To Roost, A Soldier’s Play, Every Goodbye Ain’t Gone, and Richard III.

