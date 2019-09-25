Celebrate Tony Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones' Birthday With a Look Back at A Little Night Music

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 25, 2019
 
The Oscar winner, who starred alongside Angela Lansbury in the 2009 Sondheim revival, celebrates her birthday September 25.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Joan Marcus

September 25 marks the birthday of stage and screen star Catherine Zeta-Jones, best-known for her roles as Velma Kelly in the film adaptation of Chicago and Helena in the Steven Soderbergh film Traffic. While Zeta-Jones' career has mostly been onscreen, she began it on the stage; in 2009, she made her Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

A Little Night Music, which co-starred Angela Lansbury, officially opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on December 13, 2009. Zeta-Jones would go on to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Flip through photos from the production below:

PHOTO ARCHIVE: A Little Night Music with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Angela Lansbury

12 PHOTOS
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Joan Marcus
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury Joan Marcus
Angela Lansbury, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Keaton Whittaker
Angela Lansbury, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Keaton Whittaker Joan Marcus
Angela Lansbury and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Angela Lansbury and Catherine Zeta-Jones Joan Marcus
Alexander Hason, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Lazar
Alexander Hason, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Lazar Joan Marcus
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Joan Marcus
Alexander Hanson and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Alexander Hanson and Catherine Zeta-Jones Joan Marcus
The cast of <I>A Little Night Music</I>
The cast of A Little Night Music Joan Marcus
Erin Davie
Erin Davie Joan Marcus
Leigh Ann Larkin
Leigh Ann Larkin Joan Marcus
