Celebrate Tony Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones' Birthday With a Look Back at A Little Night Music

The Oscar winner, who starred alongside Angela Lansbury in the 2009 Sondheim revival, celebrates her birthday September 25.

September 25 marks the birthday of stage and screen star Catherine Zeta-Jones, best-known for her roles as Velma Kelly in the film adaptation of Chicago and Helena in the Steven Soderbergh film Traffic. While Zeta-Jones' career has mostly been onscreen, she began it on the stage; in 2009, she made her Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

A Little Night Music, which co-starred Angela Lansbury, officially opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on December 13, 2009. Zeta-Jones would go on to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Flip through photos from the production below:

