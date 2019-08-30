Celebrate Tony Winner Elizabeth Ashley on the Stage

Ashley, who won her Tony for Take Her, She's Mine in 1962, celebrates her birthday August 30.

Elizabeth Ashley, who made her Broadway debut in 1959's The Highest Tree, celebrates her birthday August 30.

Ashley, who was last on Broadway in You Can't Take It With You, received a Tony Award for her performance in Take Her, She's Mine. She was also nominated for her work in Barefoot in the Park and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and her other Broadway credits include Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Garden District, Agnes of God, Hide and Seek, Caesar and Cleopatra, Legend, The Skin of Our Teeth, and Ring Around the Bathtub.

Flip through photos of some of her career highlights below:

