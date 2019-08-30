Celebrate Tony Winner Elizabeth Ashley on the Stage

By Playbill Staff
Aug 30, 2019
 
Ashley, who won her Tony for Take Her, She's Mine in 1962, celebrates her birthday August 30.
Elizabeth Ashley in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
Elizabeth Ashley in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library

Elizabeth Ashley, who made her Broadway debut in 1959's The Highest Tree, celebrates her birthday August 30.

Ashley, who was last on Broadway in You Can't Take It With You, received a Tony Award for her performance in Take Her, She's Mine. She was also nominated for her work in Barefoot in the Park and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and her other Broadway credits include Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Garden District, Agnes of God, Hide and Seek, Caesar and Cleopatra, Legend, The Skin of Our Teeth, and Ring Around the Bathtub.

Flip through photos of some of her career highlights below:

35 PHOTOS
The_Highest_Tree_Broadway_Production_Photo_1959_Elizabeth Ashley_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Ashley in The Highest Tree Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>Take Her, She&#39;s Mine</i>
Marty Huston, Elizabeth Ashley, Tom Brannum, Walter Moulder, Louise Sorel, Paul Geary, and Jean McClinktock in Take Her, She's Mine Fred Fehl
in <i>Take Her, She&#39;s Mine</i>
Elizabeth Ashley and Phyllis Thaxter in Take Her, She's Mine Fred Fehl
in <i>Take Her, She&#39;s Mine</i>
Elizabeth Ashley, Susan Stein, Jean McClintock, and Louise Sorel in Take Her, She's Mine Fred Fehl
Barefoot_In_the_Park_Broadway_Production_Photo_1963_Elizabeth Ashley_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Ashley in Barefoot in the Park Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Robert-Redford, Elizabeth-Ashley.jpg
Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley in Barefoot in the Park
Barefoot_In_the_Park_Broadway_Production_Photo_1963_Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley_HR.jpg
Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley in Barefoot in the Park Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barefoot_In_the_Park_Broadway_Production_Photo_1963_Elizabeth Ashley and Kurt Kasznar _HR.jpg
Elizabeth Ashley and Kurt Kasznar in Barefoot in the Park Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barefoot_In_the_Park_Broadway_Production_Photo_1963_Elizabeth Ashley and Robert Redford_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Ashley and Robert Redford in Barefoot in the Park Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cat_On_A_Hot_Tin_Roof_Broadway_Production_Photo_1974_Elizabeth Ashley_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Ashley in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
