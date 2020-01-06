Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Alex Boniello and Alexandra Silber at Feinstein's/54 Below.

A Broadway Valentine’s Day will feature couples singing famous love songs

Broadway couples, including Alex Boniello and April LaValle and Alexandra Silber and Alec Silver, will take the stage at A Broadway Valentine’s Day as they sing some of the Great White Way’s favorite love songs.

Boniello is known for his portrayal of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen and received a Tony Award with LaValle and Kayla Greenspan as producers on Hadestown. Silber played Tzeitel in the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof and is the author of the novel After Anatevka.

Joining the two couples are The Lightning Thief composer Rob Rokicki and Amanda Flynn, Steve Blanchard and Meredith Inglesby, Joey Contreras and Brian Russell Carey, Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar, Damon J. Gillespie and Grace Aki, Cory Jeacoma and Bethany Tesarck, Michael Kushner and Remy Germinario, Cassie Okenka and Rick Desloge, Alex Prakken and Kalyn West, and Catherine Ricafort and Scott McCreary.

The evening is music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

