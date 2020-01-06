Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Alex Boniello and Alexandra Silber at Feinstein's/54 Below.

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Alex Boniello and Alexandra Silber at Feinstein's/54 Below.
By Dan Meyer
Jan 06, 2020
 
A Broadway Valentine’s Day will feature couples singing famous love songs
Alex Boniello
Alex Boniello Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway couples, including Alex Boniello and April LaValle and Alexandra Silber and Alec Silver, will take the stage at A Broadway Valentine’s Day as they sing some of the Great White Way’s favorite love songs.

Boniello is known for his portrayal of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen and received a Tony Award with LaValle and Kayla Greenspan as producers on Hadestown. Silber played Tzeitel in the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof and is the author of the novel After Anatevka.

Joining the two couples are The Lightning Thief composer Rob Rokicki and Amanda Flynn, Steve Blanchard and Meredith Inglesby, Joey Contreras and Brian Russell Carey, Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar, Damon J. Gillespie and Grace Aki, Cory Jeacoma and Bethany Tesarck, Michael Kushner and Remy Germinario, Cassie Okenka and Rick Desloge, Alex Prakken and Kalyn West, and Catherine Ricafort and Scott McCreary.

The evening is music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

Production Photos: Einstein's Dreams

Production Photos: Einstein's Dreams

12 PHOTOS
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zal Owen Richard Termine
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zal Owen Richard Termine
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zal Owen and Brennan Caldwell Richard Termine
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alexandra Silber, Zal Owen, Michael McCoy, Tess Primack, Vishal Vaidya, and Lisa Helmi Johanson Richard Termine
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zal Owen and Brennan Caldwell Richard Termine
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zal Owen, Alexandra Silber, Stacia Fernandez, Vishal Vaidya, Michael McCoy, Tess Primack, and Talia Cosentino Richard Termine
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Talia Cosentino, Zal Owen, and the Cast of Einstein's Dreams Richard Termine
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Stacia Fernandez, Tess Primack, Zal Owen, and Lisa Helmi Johanson Richard Termine
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alexandra Silber, Zal Owen, Talia Cosentino, and Tess Primack Richard Termine
Einstein's Dreams_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Einstein's Dreams Richard Termine
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!