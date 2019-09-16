Celebrating 2-Time Tony Winner Lauren Bacall

By Playbill Staff
Sep 16, 2019
 
Look back at the life and career of late stage and screen icon Lauren Bacall.
Lauren Bacall in <i>Applause.</i>
Lauren Bacall in Applause.

Lauren Bacall was born September 16, 1924. The two-time Tony Award winner, also the recipient of an honorary Academy Award, is well-known for her acclaimed film roles, including To Have and Have Not, Key Largo, How To Marry a Millionaire, The Mirror Has Two Faces, and many more. She has also penned two memoirs: By Myself and Now.

She win Tony Awards for her starring turn in two Broadway musicals: Applause, Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Betty Comden and Adolph Green's adaptation of the film All About Eve, and Woman of the Year, a John Kander and Fred Ebb show drawn from the classic Spencer Tracy-Katharine Hepburn film.

From the Archives: Lauren Bacall Returned to Broadway in 1981's Woman of the Year

Other Broadway credits include Goodbye Charlie, Cactus Flower, and Waiting In the Wings. She also appeared in the U.K. in The Visit, and in regional productions of Wonderful Town and Sweet Bird of Youth. She died August 12, 2014.

Flip through her stage highlights below:

Goodbye, Charlie
Lauren Bacall and Sydney Chaplin in Goodbye Charlie
Lauren Bacall and Sydney Chaplin in Goodbye Charlie Gjon Mili
Lauren Bacall and Sydney Chaplin in Goodbye Charlie
Lauren Bacall and Sydney Chaplin in Goodbye Charlie Gjon Mili
Lauren Bacall, Sarah Marshall and Sydney Chaplin in Goodbye Charlie
Lauren Bacall, Sarah Marshall and Sydney Chaplin in Goodbye Charlie Gjon Mili
Lauren Bacall and Sydney Chaplin in Goodbye Charlie
Lauren Bacall and Sydney Chaplin in Goodbye Charlie Gjon Mili
Cactus Flower
Lauren Bacall in Cactus Flower
Lauren Bacall in Cactus Flower Henry Grossman
Lauren Bacall in Cactus Flower
Lauren Bacall in Cactus Flower Henry Grossman
Lauren Bacall in Cactus Flower
Lauren Bacall in Cactus Flower Henry Grossman
Lauren Bacall in Cactus Flower
Lauren Bacall in Cactus Flower Henry Grossman
