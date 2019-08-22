Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway Concert to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

By Adam Hetrick
Aug 22, 2019
 
The one-night-only concert at the New Amsterdam Theatre will feature songs from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Newsies, and more.
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, a one-night-only concert event benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place November 4 at 8 PM at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

The evening will feature music from Disney’s 25-year run on Broadway, which launched with the 1993 premiere of Beauty and the Beast. The concert will also include songs from the Disney stage productions of Aida, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, and Tarzan, plus a few surprises.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway will be headlined by a lineup of Broadway favorites to be announced.

“From its first production of Beauty and the Beast to its current smash hits on Broadway and touring the country, Disney Theatrical Productions has been a stalwart friend and champion,” said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “The people onstage, backstage, and in the audiences of Disney on Broadway shows have raised more than $18 million for those who need help the most.”

“Broadway Cares rose from a time of crisis and need to become an essential part of the Broadway landscape. It would be hard to imagine our community without the essential resource that is Broadway Cares,” added Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions and executive vice president of Broadway Cares’ Board of Trustees. “This special evening allows our Disney on Broadway family to both express our deep thanks and to raise much-needed funds for Broadway Cares.”

Tickets are now on sale at BroadwayCares.org or by calling (212) 840-0770 ext. 229. VIP packages are also available.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. Since its founding in 1988, BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions

In honor of Hercules, take a look back through the shows Disney has brought to life on the Broadway stage.

21 PHOTOS
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast.
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
A scene from The Lion King.
A scene from The Lion King Joan Marcus
<i>The Lion King</i>
The Lion King Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Joan Marcus
A scene from Aida.
A scene from Aida Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in <i>Mary Poppins</i>.
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan Joan Marcus
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan.
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan Joan Marcus
