Celebrating George Gershwin on Broadway in the 21st Century

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 26, 2019
 
In honor of the seminal composer’s birthday, look back at the his work onstage in the 21st century.
Seminal composer and pianist George Gershwin was born in Brooklyn, New York, September 26, 1898. After providing additional music and featured songs in Ladies First, Good Morning Judge, and The Lady in Red, Gershwin made his Broadway debut as a composer on May 26, 1919, providing music for La, La, Lucille. Gershwin’s work would go on to become a mainstay of the Broadway stage for the 20th and 21st centuries creating oft-revived works including Porgy and Bess, Nice Work if You Can Get It, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Of Thee I Sing, and more. In addition to his theatre work, he also saw success in film and on recordings, creating pieces such as “Swanee,” "Rhapsody in Blue," music for the film Shall We Dance with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, and many others.

Flip through photos of Gershwin’s work onstage in the 21st Century Below:

10 PHOTOS
George Gershwin Alone, 2001
Hershey Felder
Hershey Felder in George Gershwin Alone
Elaine Stritch at Liberty , 2002
Elaine Stritch in <i>At Liberty </i>
Elaine Stritch in Elaine Stritch At Liberty
The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, 2012
Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis in <i>The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess</i>, 2012
Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Nice Work If You Can Get It Playbill - Opening Night
Nice Work If You Can Get It Playbill, 2012
Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Broderick in <i> Nice Work If You Can Get It</i>
Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Broderick in Nice Work If You Can Get It Joan Marcus
An American in Paris Playbill - Opening Night
An American in Paris, 2015
An_American_In_Paris_Broadway_Production_Photos_2015_HR
Robert Fairchild, Brandon Uranowitz, Max von Essen, and cast Matthew Murphy
