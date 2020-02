Celebrating the Birthday of Broadway Legend Carol Channing

The late musical theatre star would have been 99 on January 31.

January 31 marks the birthday of the late Carol Channing, the Tony-winning original star of Hello, Dolly! and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. She also received Tony nominations for her performances in The Vamp, Show Girl and Lorelei.

