Celebrating Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judith Light

By Playbill Staff
Feb 09, 2020
 
The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday February 9.
Judith Light
Judith Light Marc J. Franklin

Tony and Emmy Award winner Judith Light celebrates her birthday February 9. Light’s TV career began with her two-time Emmy Award-winning turn on One Life to Live, followed by the comedy series Who's the Boss, and 15 movies of the week. She played Claire Meade in the Emmy-winning ABC series Ugly Betty, earning and was Emmy-nominated for her performance. Light won back-to-back Tony Awards for Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities (2012) and Richard Greenberg's The Assembled Parties (2013). She recently starred alongside Al Pacino in the play God Looked Away at the Pasadena Playhouse and can also be seen on the groundbreaking show Transparent, streaming now on Amazon Prime. Her other Broadway credits include Thérèse Raquin, Lombardi, A Doll’s House, and Herzl.

Light was the honored as the 2019 recipient of the Tony Awards' honorary Isabelle Stevenson Award for her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against HIV/AIDS, from her early involvement in the AIDS Memorial Quilt in the '80s to partaking in the 100-mile African AIDS Trek in 2002 to her continued efforts with such groups as Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS, GLAAD, and LGBT community centers around the country.

Flip through photos of some of her onstage highlights below:

Judith Light, Michael Chambers, and Liv Ullmann in A Doll's House Martha Swope
Judith Light and Paula Pizzi in the Off-Broadway production <i>Wit</i>.
Judith Light and Paula Pizzi in the Off-Broadway production of Wit Joan Marcus
Judith Light in Wit
Judith Light in the Off-Broadway production of Wit
Michael Rudko and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production <i>Hedda Gabler</i>.
Michael Rudko and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production of Hedda Gabler Carol Rosegg
Thomas Jay Ryan and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production <i>Hedda Gabler</i>.
Thomas Jay Ryan and Judith Light in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production of Hedda Gabler Carol Rosegg
Judith Light and Robin Gammell in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production <i>Hedda Gabler</i>.
Judith Light and Robin Gammell in the Shakespeare Theatre Company production of Hedda Gabler Carol Rosegg
Judith Light and Katie Finneran in the Westport Country Playhouse production A.R. Gurney’s <i>Children</i>.
Judith Light and Katie Finneran in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s Children T. Charles Erickson
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production A.R. Gurney’s <i>Children</i>.
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s Children T. Charles Erickson
Judith Light and James Waterston in the Westport Country Playhouse production A.R. Gurney’s <i>Children</i>.
Judith Light and James Waterston in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s Children T. Charles Erickson
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production A.R. Gurney’s <i>Children</i>.
Judith Light in the Westport Country Playhouse production of A.R. Gurney’s Children T. Charles Erickson
