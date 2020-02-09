Celebrating Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judith Light

The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday February 9.

Tony and Emmy Award winner Judith Light celebrates her birthday February 9. Light’s TV career began with her two-time Emmy Award-winning turn on One Life to Live, followed by the comedy series Who's the Boss, and 15 movies of the week. She played Claire Meade in the Emmy-winning ABC series Ugly Betty, earning and was Emmy-nominated for her performance. Light won back-to-back Tony Awards for Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities (2012) and Richard Greenberg's The Assembled Parties (2013). She recently starred alongside Al Pacino in the play God Looked Away at the Pasadena Playhouse and can also be seen on the groundbreaking show Transparent, streaming now on Amazon Prime. Her other Broadway credits include Thérèse Raquin, Lombardi, A Doll’s House, and Herzl.

Light was the honored as the 2019 recipient of the Tony Awards' honorary Isabelle Stevenson Award for her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against HIV/AIDS, from her early involvement in the AIDS Memorial Quilt in the '80s to partaking in the 100-mile African AIDS Trek in 2002 to her continued efforts with such groups as Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS, GLAAD, and LGBT community centers around the country.

