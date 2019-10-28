Celebrations of Stephen Schwartz, Yip Harburg, More Set for 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists 2020 Season

The new season kicks off January 25 with the Harburg-focused Follow the Fellow Who Follows a Dream.

The Upper East Side’s 92nd Street Y has revealed the 2020 lineup for its Lyrics & Lyricists series, honoring contributors to the American Songbook. Kicking off the roster is a celebration of Yip Harbug, who took the stage in the first Lyrics & Lyricists show in 1970.

Matt Kunel will direct the presentation, titled Follow the Fellow Who Follows a Dream and set for January 25–27. Paul Masse will serve as music director, leading a to-be-announced cast through songs like The Wizard of Oz’s “Over the Rainbow” and Finian’s Rainbow’s “How Are Things in Glocca Morra?.”

One event will feature the very composer it celebrates: April 18–20’s Stephen Schwartz and Broadway’s Next Generation. The Wicked and Pippin composer returns to Lyrics & Lyricists with special guests Khiyon Hursey, John Bucchino, and Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich.

The 92Y season will also include Jerry Herman: You I Like, conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn (February 22–24), George Gershwin: You’ve Got What Gets Me from Paul Masse (March 21–23), and The Abbot Touch: George Abbott and the Making of the American Musical, written and hosted by David Loud and directed by Noah Racey.