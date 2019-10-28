Celebrations of Stephen Schwartz, Yip Harburg, More Set for 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists 2020 Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Celebrations of Stephen Schwartz, Yip Harburg, More Set for 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists 2020 Season
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 28, 2019
 
The new season kicks off January 25 with the Harburg-focused Follow the Fellow Who Follows a Dream.
The Prince of Egypt_London_Launch_2019_X_HR
Stephen Schwartz Darren Bell

The Upper East Side’s 92nd Street Y has revealed the 2020 lineup for its Lyrics & Lyricists series, honoring contributors to the American Songbook. Kicking off the roster is a celebration of Yip Harbug, who took the stage in the first Lyrics & Lyricists show in 1970.

Matt Kunel will direct the presentation, titled Follow the Fellow Who Follows a Dream and set for January 25–27. Paul Masse will serve as music director, leading a to-be-announced cast through songs like The Wizard of Oz’s “Over the Rainbow” and Finian’s Rainbow’s “How Are Things in Glocca Morra?.”

One event will feature the very composer it celebrates: April 18–20’s Stephen Schwartz and Broadway’s Next Generation. The Wicked and Pippin composer returns to Lyrics & Lyricists with special guests Khiyon Hursey, John Bucchino, and Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich.

The 92Y season will also include Jerry Herman: You I Like, conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn (February 22–24), George Gershwin: You’ve Got What Gets Me from Paul Masse (March 21–23), and The Abbot Touch: George Abbott and the Making of the American Musical, written and hosted by David Loud and directed by Noah Racey.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!