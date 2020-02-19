Celine Song’s Endlings Begins at New York Theatre Workshop

Off-Broadway News   Celine Song’s Endlings Begins at New York Theatre Workshop
By Olivia Clement
Feb 19, 2020
 
Directed by Sammi Cannold, the new play about Korean female sea divers arrives Off-Broadway following a hit world premiere.
Celine Song
Performances begin at New York Theatre Workshop February 19 for the first production of 2020: Celine Song's Endlings. Directed by Sammi Cannold, the new play about Korean female sea divers arrives Off-Broadway following an acclaimed world premiere at American Repertory Theater last year.

Returning to the play from the A.R.T. production (also directed by Cannold) are Wai Ching Ho (Daredevil), Emily Kuroda (Gilmore Girls), Jiehae Park (Sleep), and Jo Yang (Comfort Women). They are joined by Matt DaSilva (Ragtime on Ellis Island) as White Stage Manager, Miles G. Jackson (The Last O.G.) as White Husband, Mark Mauriello (OSCAR at The Crown) as White Stage Manager/Turtle, Keith Pinault (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as White Stage Manager, and Andy Talen (Sleep No More) as White Stage Manager.

READ: How Director Sammi Cannold Put Her Actors in a 4,100-Gallon Aquarium Onstage for Endlings

In Endlings, three elderly haenyeos—sea women—spend their dying days diving into the ocean to harvest seafood on the Korean island of Man-Jae. Across the globe on the island of Manhattan, a Korean-Canadian playwright, twice an immigrant, spends her days wrestling with the expectation that she write “authentic” stories about her identity.

The NYTW production features scenic design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (Sojourners/Her Portmanteau), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (The Great Society), lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown), and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop (An Ordinary Muslim) and Ien DeNio (Rinse, Repeat). Alfredo Macias (The Play That Goes Wrong) is the stage manager.

Production Photos: Endlings at A.R.T.

Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Emily Kuroda, Wai Ching Ho, and Jo Yang Gretjen Helene
Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jiehae Park and Wai Ching Gretjen Helene
Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Endlings Gretjen Helene
Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Emily Kuroda and Wai Ching Ho Gretjen Helene
Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Mark Mauriello Gretjen Helene
Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Miles G. Jackson and Jiehae Park Gretjen Helene
Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Emily Kuroda, Jo Yang, and Wai Ching Ho Gretjen Helene
Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jo Yang Gretjen Helene
Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Emily Kuroda, Wai Ching Ho, and Jo Yang Gretjen Helene
Endlings_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Wai Ching Ho Gretjen Helene
