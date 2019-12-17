Chad Burris Steps in as Olaf in Broadway’s Frozen

Chad Burris Steps in as Olaf in Broadway's Frozen
By Ryan McPhee
Dec 17, 2019
Ryann Redmond will return to the production early next year.
Chad Burris
Chad Burris c/o Disney Theatrical

Chad Burris joins the cast of Frozen on Broadway beginning December 17, making his Broadway debut as Olaf. He steps in for Ryann Redmond, who temporarily departs the production on medical leave; she is expected to return February 18, 2020.

Burris’ previous stage credits include the national tour of The Book of Mormon and the recent world premiere of the Almost Famous musical at the Old Globe.

The Disney musical continues at the St. James Theatre with a cast that also includes Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna, Joe Carroll as Hans, and Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff.

Photos: See Ryann Redmond, Joe Carroll, and Noah J. Ricketts join the principal cast of Frozen

Frozen_New_Cast_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Joe Carroll Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_New_Cast_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Noah J. Ricketts Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_New_Cast_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_New_Cast_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Ryann Redmond Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_New_Cast_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Cast of Frozen Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_New_Cast_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Cast of Frozen Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_New_Cast_Curtain_Call_2019_HR
Cast of Frozen Marc J. Franklin
