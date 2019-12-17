Chad Burris Steps in as Olaf in Broadway’s Frozen

Ryann Redmond will return to the production early next year.

Chad Burris joins the cast of Frozen on Broadway beginning December 17, making his Broadway debut as Olaf. He steps in for Ryann Redmond, who temporarily departs the production on medical leave; she is expected to return February 18, 2020.

Burris’ previous stage credits include the national tour of The Book of Mormon and the recent world premiere of the Almost Famous musical at the Old Globe.

The Disney musical continues at the St. James Theatre with a cast that also includes Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna, Joe Carroll as Hans, and Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff.

