Charles Busch Stars in The Tale of the Allergist's Wife to Benefit Actors Fund

Charles Busch Stars in The Tale of the Allergist's Wife to Benefit Actors Fund
By Andrew Gans
Nov 18, 2019
 
Original stars Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Tony Roberts, and Anil Kumar are also part of the November 18 reading.
Charles Busch Monica Simoes

The Actors Fund presents a benefit reading of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated play The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife November 18 at 7:30 PM at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The evening stars Busch in the title role, which was originally played by Tony winner Linda Lavin. Lavin plays the role of Frieda, the part created by the late Shirl Bernheim, with original cast members Michele Lee, Tony Roberts, and Anil Kumar in their original roles. Original director Lynne Meadow helms.

The Tale of the Allergist's Wife

“In 2017, I attended The Actors Fund Gala honoring Hal Prince, and after that evening, I was inspired to organize something special to support The Actors Fund,” Lavin said in an earlier statement. “I called up Charles with the idea of revisiting his perfect play. I loved playing the role of Marjorie, but I thought for this special one-night event, it would be marvelous having our playwright, Charles Busch, who has had a long award-winning career playing female roles, play her. So I urged him if we were going to do this, he had to play the role of Marjorie as he had found that character as a performer before he even expanded it into a play. I had played Frieda at The Red Barn Studio Theatre in Wilmington, North Carolina (the theatre my husband Steve Bakunas and I created), and thought it would be fitting and exciting for me to play it again. It honestly feels like we were all together just doing this play the other day, and I can’t believe we are lucky enough to come together and do this one more time—led again by the incredible Lynne Meadow—to benefit such a wonderful and important organization.”

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Originally produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Stuart Thompson, and Douglas S. Cramer, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife ran November 2, 2000–September 15, 2002, playing 25 previews and 777 performances. The show received Tony nominations for Best Play, Best Actress in a Play (Lavin), and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Lee).

For tickets and more information, visit ActorsFund.org.

The Tale of the Allergist's Wife opened at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Nov 2, 2000.

Linda Lavin and Tony Roberts
Linda Lavin and Tony Roberts Joan Marcus
Michele Lee, Linda Lavin, Tony Roberts, Anil Kumar, and Shirl Bernheim
Michele Lee, Linda Lavin, Tony Roberts, Anil Kumar, and Shirl Bernheim Joan Marcus
Michele Lee and Linda Lavin
Michele Lee and Linda Lavin Joan Marcus
Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, and Michele Lee
Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, and Michele Lee Joan Marcus
Tony Roberts and Linda Lavin
Tony Roberts and Linda Lavin Joan Marcus
Michele Lee, Linda Lavin, Tony Roberts, Anil Kumar, and Shirl Bernheim
Michele Lee, Linda Lavin, Tony Roberts, Anil Kumar, and Shirl Bernheim Joan Marcus
(Updated November 18, 2019)

