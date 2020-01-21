Charles Fuller's A Soldier’s Play Opens on Broadway January 21

Kenny Leon directs the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama at the American Airlines theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the official opening of A Soldier's Play, Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, on Broadway January 21. Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon at the American Airline Theatres, the revival stars Tony nominee David Alan Grier and Broadway alum Blair Underwood.

A Soldier's Play follows an officer's race against his white leadership to unravel the crime of a black sergeant's murder. A hair-raising mystery set in 1944, the play is seen on Broadway for the first time.

The cast also features Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Lee Aaron Rosen.

A Soldier’s Play features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier. Performances began December 27, 2019.

