Charles Randolph-Wright Will Direct World Premiere of American Prophet Musical at Arena Stage

Regional News
By Andrew Gans
Dec 10, 2019
 
The musical, by Randolph-Wright and Marcus Hummon, chronicles the life of human rights leader Frederick Douglass.
Charles Randolph-Wright Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Charles Randolph-Wright (Motown) will direct the world premiere of the new musical American Prophet July 10–August 16, 2020, in the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

Featuring a book by Randolph-Wright and music by Grammy winner Marcus Hummon, who also co-wrote the book, the musical chronicles the life and legacy of human rights leaders Frederick Douglass. Known as one of the greatest leaders of the abolitionist movement, Douglass was a prominent activist, author, orator, and statesman.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

“Frederick Douglass always has been the ultimate hero to me, and American Prophet is one of the most inspiring projects I have ever done at Arena,” stated Randolph-Wright. “What a perfect place and a perfect time to tell this extraordinary and necessary story. How did this escaped slave become one of the most important people of the 19th century—of any century? The answer is in Douglass’ own words, and Marcus Hummon and I are proud and humbled to help bring these transcendent words to the stage.”

Kenneth B. Morris Jr., who is the great-great-great grandson of Douglass (as well as the great-great grandson of Booker T. Washington), added, “Frederick Douglass’ legacy as a social reformer reminds us all of our inherent dignity and our duty to uphold the inalienable rights of all members of the human family. I am humbled that Marcus Hummon and Charles Randolph-Wright found inspiration in the life story of my great ancestor. On behalf of the Douglass family, I thank them and the American Prophet team for animating his life and that of my great-great-great-grandmother, Anna Murray-Douglass. I pray that the spirit of Frederick and Anna will live intensely in the hearts and minds of everyone who has an opportunity to attend this powerful Arena Stage production.”

American Prophet, which received a reading at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in 2018, is produced in association with Reggie Hill.

