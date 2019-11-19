Charlotte Maltby, Liz Larsen, More Will Take Part in Concert Version of Ed Dixon’s Whodunit...The Musical

Peter Flynn will direct the evening.

The concert premiere of Ed Dixon’s Whodunit...The Musical will be presented November 20 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42.

Directed by Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde, Curvy Widow), the musical comedy will feature Drama Desk Award winner Ed Dixon (Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose), Jonathan Cobrda (Frankenstein), Nick Kohn (Avenue Q), Duke Lafoon (Clinton The Musical), Liz Larsen (Beautiful, Hairspray), Charlotte Maltby (Les Misérables), and Karen Murphy (A Little Night Music).

Steve Marzullo is the musical director.

In Whodunit...The Musical, which is based on a novel by Mary Roberts Rinehart, a wealthy American spinster and her cockney maid take up residence in a country estate in the summer of 1931. The pair are joined by an odd butler who reveals that something strange has been going on. Guests arrive, and suddenly a dead body is found in the middle of the living room. And then another. When the detective shows up to investigate, things get really strange.

Click here for ticket information.