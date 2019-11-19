Charlotte Maltby, Liz Larsen, More Will Take Part in Concert Version of Ed Dixon’s Whodunit...The Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Charlotte Maltby, Liz Larsen, More Will Take Part in Concert Version of Ed Dixon’s Whodunit...The Musical
By Andrew Gans
Nov 19, 2019
 
Peter Flynn will direct the evening.
Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala_2019_HR
Charlotte Maltby Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The concert premiere of Ed Dixon’s Whodunit...The Musical will be presented November 20 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42.

Directed by Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde, Curvy Widow), the musical comedy will feature Drama Desk Award winner Ed Dixon (Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose), Jonathan Cobrda (Frankenstein), Nick Kohn (Avenue Q), Duke Lafoon (Clinton The Musical), Liz Larsen (Beautiful, Hairspray), Charlotte Maltby (Les Misérables), and Karen Murphy (A Little Night Music).

Steve Marzullo is the musical director.

In Whodunit...The Musical, which is based on a novel by Mary Roberts Rinehart, a wealthy American spinster and her cockney maid take up residence in a country estate in the summer of 1931. The pair are joined by an odd butler who reveals that something strange has been going on. Guests arrive, and suddenly a dead body is found in the middle of the living room. And then another. When the detective shows up to investigate, things get really strange.

Click here for ticket information.

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: Backstage at Signature's Sunset Boulevard With Ed Dixon

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: Backstage at Signature's Sunset Boulevard With Ed Dixon

Broadway regular Ed Dixon, who plays the role of mysterious butler Max in the Signature Theatre's brand new resident staging of Sunset Boulevard, takes Playbill.com on an exclusive backstage tour of the DC-area venue. Read the Playbill.com story.

34 PHOTOS
How can so many musicians (20) fit in such a tiny space?
How can so many musicians (20) fit in such a tiny space? Ed Dixon
Sean Thompson, Stephen Gregory Smith, Matthew Wojtal and William Diggle in the men's dressing room. No posing here.
Sean Thompson, Stephen Gregory Smith, Matthew Wojtal and William Diggle in the men's dressing room. No posing here. Ed Dixon
The running crew prepares Sheldrake's desk.
The running crew prepares Sheldrake's desk. Ed Dixon
Deck chief Michelle Kadikian. Now <i>this</i> is how you call a cue on stage right!
Deck chief Michelle Kadikian. Now this is how you call a cue on stage right! Ed Dixon
Flo Lacey, even glamorous in her dressing room.
Flo Lacey, even glamorous in her dressing room. Ed Dixon
Fred Shiffman in a moment of quiet revelry. (Unusual.)
Fred Shiffman in a moment of quiet revelry. (Unusual.) Ed Dixon
The women's dressing room just before the glamor arrived... but not before one of the men did.
The women's dressing room just before the glamor arrived... but not before one of the men did. Ed Dixon
A party in the green room, where it's always someone's birthday.
A party in the green room, where it's always someone's birthday. Ed Dixon
Harry Winter gives proper top-of-the-head makeup tips.
Harry Winter gives proper top-of-the-head makeup tips. Ed Dixon
Jake Odmark explains the function of wardrobe.
Jake Odmark explains the function of wardrobe. Ed Dixon
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!