Charlotte Moore Leads Interview With Angela Lansbury November 14 at Lincoln Center

The conversation is part of the League of Professional Theatre Women’s 37th season of programming.

Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury takes part in the League of Professional Theatre Women’s Oral History Projects interview November 14 at 6 PM in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Lansbury headlines the first of three conversations with theatre artists during the League’s 37th season of programming, events, and advocacy initiatives dedicated to providing visibility and opportunities for women working in the theatre. Charlotte Moore, artistic director of Irish Repertory Theatre, leads the interview with the stage and screen icon. Artists for the subsequent two conversations will be announced at a later date.

The League of Professional Theatre Women’s Oral History Project has previously featured interviews with Billie Allen, Kia Corthron, Tyne Daly, Carmen DeLavallade, Christine Ebersole, Baayork Lee, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Frances McDormand, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Daryl Roth, Mercedes Ruehl, Paula Vogel, and Lynn Nottage. The tapes from the interviews are housed in The New York Public Library’s Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

Known her for work as TV sleuth Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, Lansbury received Tony Awards for her performances in Blithe Spirit, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, Dear World, and Mame, and she also appeared on the Great White Way in A Little Night Music, Deuce, Hotel Paradiso, A Taste of Honey, Anyone Can Whistle, The King and I, and A Little Family Business. Her numerous film credits include Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and The Manchurian Candidate, all of which brought the actor Academy Award nominations. She is recipient of the National Medal of the Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures, and a Silver Mask for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In April 2014, she was named a Dame of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

(Updated November 14, 2019)