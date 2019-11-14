Charlotte Moore Leads Interview With Angela Lansbury November 14 at Lincoln Center

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Charlotte Moore Leads Interview With Angela Lansbury November 14 at Lincoln Center
By Andrew Gans
Nov 14, 2019
 
The conversation is part of the League of Professional Theatre Women’s 37th season of programming.
Irish_Repertory_Theatre_Gala_2017_19_HR.jpg
Angela Lansbury Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury takes part in the League of Professional Theatre Women’s Oral History Projects interview November 14 at 6 PM in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Lansbury headlines the first of three conversations with theatre artists during the League’s 37th season of programming, events, and advocacy initiatives dedicated to providing visibility and opportunities for women working in the theatre. Charlotte Moore, artistic director of Irish Repertory Theatre, leads the interview with the stage and screen icon. Artists for the subsequent two conversations will be announced at a later date.

On_A_Clear_Day_Iris_Rep_Press_Day_2018_04_HR.jpg
Charlotte Moore Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The League of Professional Theatre Women’s Oral History Project has previously featured interviews with Billie Allen, Kia Corthron, Tyne Daly, Carmen DeLavallade, Christine Ebersole, Baayork Lee, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Frances McDormand, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Daryl Roth, Mercedes Ruehl, Paula Vogel, and Lynn Nottage. The tapes from the interviews are housed in The New York Public Library’s Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Known her for work as TV sleuth Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, Lansbury received Tony Awards for her performances in Blithe Spirit, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, Dear World, and Mame, and she also appeared on the Great White Way in A Little Night Music, Deuce, Hotel Paradiso, A Taste of Honey, Anyone Can Whistle, The King and I, and A Little Family Business. Her numerous film credits include Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and The Manchurian Candidate, all of which brought the actor Academy Award nominations. She is recipient of the National Medal of the Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures, and a Silver Mask for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In April 2014, she was named a Dame of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Visit TheatreWomen.org.

Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury on the Stage

Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury on the Stage

37 PHOTOS
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in <i>A Taste of Honey</i>, 1960
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in A Taste of Honey, 1960
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in <i>A Taste of Honey</i>, 1960
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in A Taste of Honey, 1960
Angela Lansbury in <i>A Taste of Honey</i>, 1960
Angela Lansbury in A Taste of Honey, 1960
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury and Arnold Soboloff in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>, 1964
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury and Arnold Soboloff in Anyone Can Whistle, 1964 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury in <i>Mame</i>, 1966
Angela Lansbury in Mame, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury and Anne Francine in <i>Mame</i>
Angela Lansbury and Anne Francine in Mame Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury and cast in <i>Mame</i>, 1966
Angela Lansbury and cast in Mame, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury, Jane Connell, Sab Shimono and Frankie Michaels in <i>Mame</i>, 1966
Angela Lansbury, Jane Connell, Sab Shimono and Frankie Michaels in Mame, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Milo O’Shea and Angela Lansbury in <i>Dear World</i>, 1969
Milo O’Shea and Angela Lansbury in Dear World, 1969 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury and Kurt Peterson in <i>Dear World</i>, 1969
Angela Lansbury and Kurt Peterson in Dear World, 1969 Friedman-Abeles
Share

(Updated November 14, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!