Charly Evon Simpson Named Winner of 2019–2020 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award

Charly Evon Simpson is the recipient of The Vineyard's 2019–2020 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. Simpson, whose play Behind the Sheet received a critically acclaimed, three-times extended world premiere Off-Broadway last season, will be presented with the award at The Vineyard's annual Emerging Artists Luncheon November 25.
Simpson’s other plays include Jump, form of a girl unknown, which is currently receiving its world premiere at Salt Lake Acting Company, and it’s not a trip it’s a journey, which was developed and presented at The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center's Playwrights Conference this past summer.
Following the award presentation, Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris, a previous recipient of the award, will sit down with Simpson for an onstage Q&A. Tickets are available here.
Other recipients of the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award include Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney.
Simpson is also a recipient of the Lanford Wilson Award and was nominated for the John Gassner Award.