Charly Evon Simpson's Jump Begins at Astoria Performing Arts Center

The new play, an exploration of grief, family, and connection, kicks off its New York premiere February 7.

Performances begin February 7 at the Astoria Performing Arts Center's Pop Up Theatre for Charly Evon Simpson's play Jump. Previously seen around the country, the New York premiere is directed by Hypokrit Theater Company Artistic Director Arpita Mukherjee.

In Jump, two sister and their father grapple with the heavy weight of loss. Meanwhile, an unexpected friendship blooms between two strangers who realize they have more in common than they thought.

"We are thrilled to be producing Charly Evon Simpson’s Jump," says Dev Bondarin, the artistic director of APAC. "Her intuitive nature about emotional inner lives makes her work so specific, but also so relatable. She presents us with the universality of a family's grief, a nuanced way of how trauma can be processed, and storytelling techniques that will invite audience members into the world of the play in unexpected ways."

Jump, which plays through February 23, features a cast made up of Kelechi Ezie, Alex J. Gould, Natasha Hakata, and Dathan B. Williams.

The APAC production features set design by Riw Rakkulchon, lighting design by Devorah Kengmana, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, and sound design Jeanne Travis. The production manager for the show is Meghan McVann, the production stage manager is Sophie Koester, and the associate director is Sharifa Elkady.

Simpson is the recipient of The Vineyard's 2019–2020 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. Some of her other plays include Behind the Sheet, which received a critically acclaimed, three-times extended world premiere Off-Broadway last season, form of a girl unknown, seen at Salt Lake Acting Company, and it’s not a trip it’s a journey, which was developed and presented at The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center's Playwrights Conference last summer.