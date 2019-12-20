Chasing Cameron Star Cameron Dallas Will Make Broadway Debut in Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s hit musical continues at the August Wilson Theatre.

Cameron Dallas, who rose to fame on Vine and YouTube and later starred in the Netflix docuseries Chasing Cameron, will make his Broadway debut in a limited run in the New York production of Mean Girls next year.

Dallas, who released the single “Why Haven't I Met You?” on the Columbia Records label in 2018, will step into the role of Aaron Samuels, temporarily replacing Kyle Selig during his leave of absence from the hit musical. Dallas’ four-week engagement will begin January 14, 2020, at the August Wilson Theatre.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened in 2018 at the August Wilson with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The current cast includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, and Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

