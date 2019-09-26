Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz, Starring Ruby Rakos, Max von Essen, and Lesli Margherita, Begins Paper Mill Run

The musical chronicles Judy Garland’s career as a Hollywood child star, incorporating some of her most beloved songs.

Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz, the new musical that traces the early part of Judy Garland’s career as an MGM child star, begins performances September 26 at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

Directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Denis Jones, Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz will officially open October 6 for a run through October 27. The musical has a book by Marc Acito, musical adaptation and additional music by David Libby, and conception and additional lyrics by Tina Marie Casamento.

Spanning the first 16 years of Garland’s career, Chasing Rainbows takes audiences from her vaudeville debut as Baby Gumm at age two-and-a-half, through her casting in The Wizard of Oz. The score is built from songs from Garland’s MGM catalog, including “Over the Rainbow,” “You Made Me Love You,” and “Everybody Sing.”

The principal cast features Ruby Rakos, who starred in previous stagings of Chasing Rainbows at the Flatrock Playhouse and Goodspeed, as Judy Garland/Frances Gumm, alongside Tony nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris, Falsettos national tour) as Frank Gumm, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Ethel Gumm, Karen Mason (Mamma Mia!, And the World Goes ‘Round) as Ma Lawlor/Kay Koverman, Stephen DeRosa (Into the Woods, Boardwalk Empire) as Louis B. Mayer, Michael Wartella (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting) as Mickey Rooney, and Colin Hanlon (Modern Family, Benny & Joon) as Roger Edens.

Rounding out the cast are Tia Altinay, Mackenzie Bell, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Joe Cassidy, Clara Cox, Tessa Grady, Sophie Knapp, Molly Lyons, Kimberly Immanuel, Christina Maxwell, Kevin B. McGlynn, Allsun O’Malley, Samantha Joy Pearlman, Drew Redington, Joshua J. Schwartz, Parker Slaybaugh, Sean Thompson, Violet Tinnirello, and Kathy Voytko.

Chasing Rainbows has orchestrations by Larry Blank and David Libby and music direction by Lawrence Yurman.

The production has scenic design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Matt Kraus, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup design by Dena Olivieri. John Fricke serves as creative consultant. The production stage manager is Bonnie Panson. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.