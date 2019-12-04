Chazz Palminteri and Jeremy Shamos Take Part in Reading of Tony and Pulitzer Winner Michael Cristofer’s Pop

Playwright Cristofer also directs the December 4 reading.

A private reading of Michael Cristofer’s POP is presented December 4 at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center. Playwright Cristofer directs a cast led by Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale) and Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park).

POP tells the story of one son’s struggle to come to terms with the memories of his unpredictable and dynamic father as the old man nears the end of his life.

Cristofer won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony for Best Play for The Shadow Box. His latest play, Man in the Ring, had its world premiere at Chicago’s Court Theatre and was most recently staged at Huntington Theatre Company under the direction of Michael Greif.

