Check Out a Wicked Medley From the National Tour Cast and YouTube Star Peter Hollens

The a cappella artist teams up with stars of the musical to perform "Popular," "Defying Gravity," and more.

The new music video above features the current national tour cast of Wicked and YouTube star Peter Hollens singing a medley of hits from the beloved musical. The a cappella performance includes snippets from “What is This Feeling?,” “Dancing Through Life,” “Popular,” “For Good,” and “Defying Gravity.”

Featured in the video alongside Hollens (Home for the Holidays) are Amanda Fallon Smith (who plays Nessarose on the road), plus ensemble members Jordan Casanova, Matt Densky, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Nick Gaswirth, Megan Loomis, Micaela Martinez, Jennafer Newberry, Andy Richardson, Brandon Stonestreet, and Aidan Wharton.

The tour currently stars Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Tony winner Cleavant Derricks as Elphaba, Glinda, and The Wizard, respectively.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has a score by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman, and direction by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento.

Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 15 countries around the world and has been translated into Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. The musical has amassed over $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 55 million people worldwide.

