Check Out a Wicked Medley From the National Tour Cast and YouTube Star Peter Hollens

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Check Out a Wicked Medley From the National Tour Cast and YouTube Star Peter Hollens
By Dan Meyer
Sep 24, 2019
 
The a cappella artist teams up with stars of the musical to perform "Popular," "Defying Gravity," and more.

The new music video above features the current national tour cast of Wicked and YouTube star Peter Hollens singing a medley of hits from the beloved musical. The a cappella performance includes snippets from “What is This Feeling?,” “Dancing Through Life,” “Popular,” “For Good,” and “Defying Gravity.”

Featured in the video alongside Hollens (Home for the Holidays) are Amanda Fallon Smith (who plays Nessarose on the road), plus ensemble members Jordan Casanova, Matt Densky, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Nick Gaswirth, Megan Loomis, Micaela Martinez, Jennafer Newberry, Andy Richardson, Brandon Stonestreet, and Aidan Wharton.

The tour currently stars Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey, and Tony winner Cleavant Derricks as Elphaba, Glinda, and The Wizard, respectively.

READ: Think You Know Everything About Wicked? Think Again.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has a score by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman, and direction by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento.

Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 15 countries around the world and has been translated into Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. The musical has amassed over $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 55 million people worldwide.

Look Through the Actors Who Have Taken on the Iconic Witches as Wicked Celebrates 15 Years on Broadway

Look Through the Actors Who Have Taken on the Iconic Witches as Wicked Celebrates 15 Years on Broadway

The Tony-winning show opened October 30, 2003.

42 PHOTOS
Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked
Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean Joan Marcus
Shoshana Bean and Megan Hilty
Shoshana Bean and Megan Hilty Joan Marcus
Jennifer Laura Thompson in <i>Wicked</i>
Jennifer Laura Thompson Joan Marcus
Eden Espinosa in <i>Wicked</i>
Eden Espinosa Joan Marcus
Kate Reinders in <i>Wicked</i>
Kate Reinders Joan Marcus
Ana Gasteyer in Wicked.
Ana Gasteyer Photo by Joan Marcus
Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!