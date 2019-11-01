Check Out Brand New Images From the First National Tour of Once On This Island

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out Brand New Images From the First National Tour of Once On This Island
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 01, 2019
 
Tony nominee Michael Arden directs the tour of the Tony-winning revival.
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kyle Ramar Freeman and Courtnee Carter in Once On This Island Joan Marcus

The North American tour of the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island launched October 12 at The Carson Center in Paducah, Kentucky, prior to an official opening October 15 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. The tour is scheduled to play over 25 cities in its first year.

Cast members from the 2017 Broadway production lead the touring company, including Courtnee Carter as Ti Moune, American Idol alum Tamyra Gray as Papa Ge, Cassondra James as Erzulie, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, and Tyler Hardwick as Daniel Beauxhomme.

They are joined by Jahmaul Bakare as Agwe, Kyle Ramar Freeman as Asaka, Briana Brooks as Andrea, George L. Brown as Armand, and Danielle Lee Greaves as Mama Euralie, with Mckynleigh Alden Abraham, Michael Ivan Carrier, Mimi Crossland, Jay Donnell, Mariama Diop, Phyre Hawkins, Savy Jackson, Alex Joseph Grayson, Tatiana Lofton, and Robert Zelaya.

Two-time Tony-nominated director Michael Arden and choreographer Camille A. Brown repeat their work for the tour of the musical, which features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. The production also has new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin, who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo, scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Clint Ramos, sound designer Peter Hylenski, and lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Once On This Island National Tour

Production Photos: Once On This Island National Tour

9 PHOTOS
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kyle Ramar Freeman and Courtnee Carter in Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Mariama Diop in Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
MiMi Crossland, Courtnee Carter, and the Cast of Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cassondra James, Tamyra Gray, Jahmaul Bakare, and Kyle Ramar Freeman in Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jahmaul Bakare in Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Once On This Island_Tour_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Danielle Lee Greaves and Phillip Boykin in Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!