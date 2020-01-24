Check Out Brand-New Production Photos From Jersey Boys Off-Broadway

The Tony-winning musical opened at New World Stages in late 2017 after closing its Broadway production earlier that year.

New production photos have been released from the Off-Broadway remount of Jersey Boys, which currently runs at New World Stages. The Tony-winning Best Musical opened at the Off-Broadway venue in 2017 after closing its record-setting, 11-year run at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre earlier that year.

The current production stars Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, John Rochette as Tommy DeVito, and Keith Hines as Nick Massi.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, direction by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. The show follows the story of the legendary Four Seasons, blue-collar boys who formed a singing group and reached the heights of rock 'n' roll stardom. The musical features such Seasons hits as "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."

The production features music supervision, vocal and dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose and orchestrations by Steve Orich. The design and production team includes scenic designer Klara Zieglerova, costume designer Jess Goldstein, lighting designer Howell Binkley, sound designer Steve Canyon Kennedy, projection designer Michael Clark, wig and hair designer Charles LaPointe, fight director Steve Rankin, production supervisor Richard Hester, and music coordinator John Miller. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Lindsay Levine.

