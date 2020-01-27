Check Out Brand New Rehearsal Photos From the Back to the Future Musical

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 27, 2020
The upcoming world premiere, starring Roger Bart and Olly Dobson, will open in Manchester February 20 ahead of a West End bow.
Olly Dobson in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Olly Dobson in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming Manchester premiere of Back to the Future, which will open in Manchester, England, February 20, ahead of a West End debut. The musical, based on the hit 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, features a book by Bob Gale with new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard in addition to familiar tunes “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

The production will star Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Tony winner Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett Brown, with Hugh Coles, Rosanna Hyland, Cedric Neal, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Will Haswell, Aidan Cutler, and Emma Lloyd completing the main cast.

Roger Bart in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Roger Bart in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Rounding out the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas, and Mitchell Zhangazha.

John Rando directs, leading a team that includes set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designers Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound designer Gareth Owen, music supervisor and arranger Nick Finklow, orchestrators Ethan Popp and Bryan Cook, and dance arranger David Chase, videographer Finn Ross, illusionist Chris Fisher, and choreographer Chris Bailey.

In Rehearsals With the Cast of Back to the Future

In Rehearsals With the Cast of Back to the Future

17 PHOTOS
in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Cast in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Cast in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Cast in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Rosanna Hyland and Olly Dobson in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Roger Bart in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Roger Bart in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Cast in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Cast in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Roger Bart in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Roger Bart in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Roger Bart and Olly Dobson in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Roger Bart and Olly Dobson in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal, and Rosanna Hyland in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal, and Rosanna Hyland in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Roger Bart in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Roger Bart in rehearsals for Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in rehearsals for <i>Back to the Future</i>
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, and Alan Silvestri in rehearsals Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
