10 Years Later: Checking Out Times Square's Pedestrian Plazas in 2019

The famed plaza celebrates its 10th anniversary of creating public space in the heart of Broadway.

Every day, hundreds of thousands of people visit Times Square to experience one of the city's most recognizable areas. And for the last 10 years, they have been able to experience it in a very different way thanks to the pedestrian plazas that now fill the space between Broadway and Seventh Avenue between 47th and 42nd Streets.

The transformation was born out of the Times Square Alliance, led by people like President Tim Tompkins, Vice President Tom Harris, and Vice President of Policy Planning and Research Ellen Goldstein and, later, programming manager Sophie Aung.

Those four recently took Playbill on a tour of the plazas, and explained the thinking behind them and how they have transformed one of the world's most famous squares.

Take a look at our gallery below to learn more about how one of America’s busiest intersections, known as the Crossroads of the World, was transformed into a safe and arts-mind space in New York City.