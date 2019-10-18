Check Out Ciarán Hinds, Judith Roddy, Fra Fee, and More in National Theatre's Translations

The Ian Rickson–helmed production returned to the London venue October 15.

The National Theatre's fall remounting of Briel Friel’s Translations began previews October 15 for a run through December 18. A sold-out hit at the National in 2018, the Ian Rickson–directed production will feature original cast members Dermot Crowley, Ciarán Hinds, Seamus O’Hara, Judith Roddy, and Rufus Wright.

Joining the cast are The Ferryman and Les Misérables star Fra Fee, as well as Jack Bardoe, Liádan Dunlea, Amy Molloy, and Julian Moore-Cook.

Set in Donegal, Ireland, in 1833, Translations examines the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland as cultural imperialism threatens to erase the Gaelic language.

Translations has set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Neil Austin, and music by Stephen Warbeck sound design by Ian Dickinson. Anna Morrissey is movement director.

Flip through photos from the production below:

