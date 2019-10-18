Check Out Ciarán Hinds, Judith Roddy, Fra Fee, and More in National Theatre's Translations

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out Ciarán Hinds, Judith Roddy, Fra Fee, and More in National Theatre's Translations
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 18, 2019
 
The Ian Rickson–helmed production returned to the London venue October 15.
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Translations Catherine Ashmore

The National Theatre's fall remounting of Briel Friel’s Translations began previews October 15 for a run through December 18. A sold-out hit at the National in 2018, the Ian Rickson–directed production will feature original cast members Dermot Crowley, Ciarán Hinds, Seamus O’Hara, Judith Roddy, and Rufus Wright.

Joining the cast are The Ferryman and Les Misérables star Fra Fee, as well as Jack Bardoe, Liádan Dunlea, Amy Molloy, and Julian Moore-Cook.

READ: National Theatre’s 2019–2020 Season to Include Premieres by Lucy Kirkwood and New Tony Kushner Adaptation of The Visit

Set in Donegal, Ireland, in 1833, Translations examines the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland as cultural imperialism threatens to erase the Gaelic language.

Translations has set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Neil Austin, and music by Stephen Warbeck sound design by Ian Dickinson. Anna Morrissey is movement director.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Translations at the National Theatre

Production Photos: Translations at the National Theatre

18 PHOTOS
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Dermot Crowley in Translations Catherine Ashmore
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Translations Catherine Ashmore
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Translations Catherine Ashmore
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Amy Molloy and Ciarán Hinds in Translations Catherine Ashmore
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Ciarán Hinds and Dermot Crowley in Translations Catherine Ashmore
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Ciarán Hinds and Judith Roddy in Translations Catherine Ashmore
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Fra Fee in Translations Catherine Ashmore
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Jack Bardoe and Fra Fee in Translations Catherine Ashmore
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Dermot Crowley and Judith Roddy in Translations Catherine Ashmore
Translations_National Theatre_London_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Fra Fee in Translations Catherine Ashmore
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!