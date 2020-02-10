Check Out Cynthia Erivo in the New Teaser Trailer for Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha

Oscar nominee and Tony winner Erivo stars as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming limited series.

National Geographic has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming limited series, Genius: Aretha, in which Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo stars as the late Aretha Franklin. The series, which drops May 25, is the third in the Genius anthology (following Genius: Einstein and Genius: Picasso).

Check out the teaser trailer above.

Genius: Aretha, as previously announced, will also feature Oklahoma!'s Rebecca Naomi Jones and Patrice Covington (who appeared in The Color Purple with Erivo), as Franklin's sisters Carolyn and Erma, respectively. Malcolm Barrett stars as Ted White, Kimberly Hébert Gregory is Ruth Bowen, and Sanai Victoria is young Aretha.

Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks serves as showrunner for Genius: Aretha and executive produces with Clive Davis and Craig Kallman.

Meanwhile, Respect, a feature film biopic on Franklin, is currently in post-production, with Erivo's The Color Purple co-star Jennifer Hudson playing the singer. Directed by Liesl Tommy, the cast also includes Tony winner Audra McDonald, Saycon Sengbloh, Tituss Burgess, Hailey Kilgore, and Heather Headley.

