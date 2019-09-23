Check Out George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley in Little Shop of Horrors

Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin also stars in the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical, which opens September 25 at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Production photos have arrived for the new new West Coast production of Little Shop of Horrors. Starring Be More Chill's George Salazar as Seymour opposite Pose star Mj Rodriguez as Audrey, with Dreamgirls Olivier Award winner Amber Riley as Audrey II, the beloved musical began previews September 17 at the Pasadena Playhouse and opens September 25.

Directed by Mike Donahue, the cast also features Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Mr. Mushnik and Matthew Wilkas (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Orin, as well as Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the Ronettes. Rounding out the company are puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse 15 PHOTOS

The Pasadena Playhouse production runs concurrently with an Off-Broadway revival, starring Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard at the West Side Theatre.

Little Shop of Horrors has music direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Will B. Bell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Danae Iris McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein, sound design by Veronika Vorel, with puppet design, direction and choreography by Sean Cawelti. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Ryan Tymensky, CSA, and stage management is by Jill Gold

