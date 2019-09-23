Check Out George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley in Little Shop of Horrors

Production Photos   Check Out George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley in Little Shop of Horrors
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 23, 2019
Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin also stars in the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical, which opens September 25 at the Pasadena Playhouse.
Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar in Little Shop of Horrors Jenny Graham

Production photos have arrived for the new new West Coast production of Little Shop of Horrors. Starring Be More Chill's George Salazar as Seymour opposite Pose star Mj Rodriguez as Audrey, with Dreamgirls Olivier Award winner Amber Riley as Audrey II, the beloved musical began previews September 17 at the Pasadena Playhouse and opens September 25.

Directed by Mike Donahue, the cast also features Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Mr. Mushnik and Matthew Wilkas (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Orin, as well as Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the Ronettes. Rounding out the company are puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.

Flip through production photos below:

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

15 PHOTOS
Tickwanya Jones, Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Brittany Campbell in Little Shop of Horrors Jeff Lorch
Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Brittany Campbell and Tickwanya Jones in Little Shop of Horrors Jenny Graham
Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors Jeff Lorch
George Salazar in Little Shop of Horrors Jeff Lorch
George Salazar and Mj Rodriguez in Little Shop of Horrors Jeff Lorch
George Salazar in Little Shop of Horrors Jeff Lorch
Matthew Wilkas and George Salazar in Little Shop of Horrors Jeff Lorch
Brittany Campbell, Mj Rodriguez, Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Tickwanya Jones in Little Shop of Horrors Jenny Graham
Cast of Little Shop of Horrors Jenny Graham
Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar in Little Shop of Horrors Jenny Graham
The Pasadena Playhouse production runs concurrently with an Off-Broadway revival, starring Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard at the West Side Theatre.

Little Shop of Horrors has music direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Will B. Bell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Danae Iris McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein, sound design by Veronika Vorel, with puppet design, direction and choreography by Sean Cawelti. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Ryan Tymensky, CSA, and stage management is by Jill Gold

